Landlords’ fixed asset sales jump 45% in scramble for cash

The Regulator of Social Housing’s latest Quarterly Survey showed that fixed asset sales totalled £4.2bn in the 12 months to March 2026. This was up from £2.9bn the previous year and is the highest amount recorded since the English regulator first collected cashflow data in 2015.

Fixed asset sales are primarily the offloading of homes previously held for rent, either to other landlords or tenants.

Sales are expected to jump even further in the current financial year to £5.3bn, based on the RSH’s data.

This includes £2.2bn for sales of housing properties to tenants or other individuals, and £3.2bn relating mainly to bulk sales of both social housing and non-social housing assets, the regulator said.

However, the RSH warned that it will continue to “closely monitor organisations showing signs of financial pressure, particularly where there is reliance on fixed asset sales to support cashflows or meet loan covenants”.