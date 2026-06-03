Landlords’ fixed asset sales jump 45% in scramble for cash

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Fixed asset sales jumped by 45% year-on-year to a record level as social landlords looked to boost their cash positions and rationalise stock, the latest official data has revealed.
The Regulator of Social Housing’s latest Quarterly Survey showed that fixed asset sales totalled £4.2bn in the 12 months to March 2026. This was up from £2.9bn the previous year and is the highest amount recorded since the English regulator first collected cashflow data in 2015.
Fixed asset sales are primarily the offloading of homes previously held for rent, either to other landlords or tenants.
Sales are expected to jump even further in the current financial year to £5.3bn, based on the RSH’s data.
This includes £2.2bn for sales of housing properties to tenants or other individuals, and £3.2bn relating mainly to bulk sales of both social housing and non-social housing assets, the regulator said.
However, the RSH warned that it will continue to “closely monitor organisations showing signs of financial pressure, particularly where there is reliance on fixed asset sales to support cashflows or meet loan covenants”.
The data also showed that 50 landlords are expecting a joint venture or non-registered subsidiary to report a loss in their 2025-26 accounts, with total total estimated losses expected to be a record £366m. However, around a quarter of this figure relates to the timing of Gift Aid payments, the RSH said.
Elsewhere, the report revealed that in the three months to the end of March, housing associations agreed £2.7bn of new funding via bank lending. The sector’s total agreed borrowing facilities rose by £2.9bn over the quarter, reaching £143bn.
Cash interest cover, excluding sales, stood at 79% in the year to March 2026. But interest cover over the next 12 months is expected to fall to 67%.
The regulator highlighted that interest cover varies between different types of registered providers, with the 11 landlords comprising the G15 reporting aggregate 12-month outturn cash interest cover of 61%.
The RSH’s report said: “On average, a cash shortfall of £237m per quarter was experienced in the year to March 2026, compared to an average deficit of £194m per quarter in the previous year.
“The restriction in operating cash is reflected by increasing fixed assets sale receipts across the sector, and a greater reliance on debt and cash reserves.”
Total repairs and maintenance spend rose by 5% to £9.5bn in the year, the RSH reported. It said this sustained increase “reflects ongoing commitment to maintaining and improving existing homes, despite broader economic challenges”.
G15 landlords account for almost a third of the total 12-month forecast capital spend, which stood at £4.9bn at the end of the quarter.
The survey also revealed that annual spend on development took a slight dip – from £13.6bn last year to £13.5bn in the year to March 2026.
Development expenditure is concentrated in a small number of housing associations, the regulator said, with six registered providers each reporting expenditure of over £400m in the year.
Spending in the quarter – totalling £3.5bn – was 19% below the total forecast, with landlords attributing underspends to delays with planning applications and legal works, issues with utility connections, and adverse weather conditions.
For the next 12 months, development spend is expected to edge up to £15.1bn. This is the fourth consecutive quarter where development forecasts have increased.
The number of providers reporting an impairment charge is expected to drop, with 59 (30%) landlords anticipating reporting a charge in their 2025-26 accounts. This compares with 75 in the previous year and 66 in 2023-24.
The total anticipated impairment charge is £375m in providers accounts for the 2025-26 financial year, of which £257m relates to social housing assets. The £375m figure would be down from the previous year’s total of £407m.
Will Perry, director of strategy at the RSH, said: “We will continue to actively monitor treasury management and exposure to interest rate risks across the sector. It is vital that providers always maintain strong liquidity and secure funding.
“We will maintain close engagement with organisations showing signs of financial pressure, particularly where cashflows rely on asset sales for loan covenant compliance.
“Where necessary, we will reflect our findings in regulatory judgements to ensure transparency and accountability.”
Will Perry is speaking at Housing 2026, taking place 23-25 June. Find out more below
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