Landlords with strong governance best placed to deliver more social homes, annual RSH review finds

Landlords with strong governance are best placed to deliver more and better social homes, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has said following the publication of its annual review.
Kate Dodsworth, deputy chief executive at the RSH, said that the casework shows landlords that “prioritise quality data, stress-test their plans and address problems quickly are best placed to seize the opportunities afforded by additional grant funding – so they can build more and better social homes for tenants”.
The regulatory casework review, published for the second time since the regulator launched its inspection regime, covers key themes from the RSH’s economic and consumer regulation over the past year.
It is based on the regulator’s inspections and responsive work with social landlords.
According to the review: “The lessons in this report reinforce that strong governance, a proactive approach to risk management, the effective use of data and a clear focus on tenant outcomes are essential to delivering a great landlord service and delivering sustainable improvements.
“Crucially, these elements must be embedded in practice. Landlords that are most effective are those that know their homes and tenants well, understand their risks, act early to address issues, and maintain a culture of openness, accountability and continuous improvement.”
The review sets out what landlords should be doing to be compliant with the regulatory standards.
Landlords must know that tenants are safe in their homes by having strong data and effective systems to track and fix problems, with clear accountability across their organisations, the RSH said.
They should embed an “effective risk management culture” with clear board or senior councillor oversight, and use data and insight to drive “continuous” improvement by identifying emerging issues and targeting interventions strategically.
Social landlords must demonstrate strategic value for money by setting “clear objectives” and linking spending decisions back to them, “so they can improve existing homes and build new ones”, the RSH said.
They must also ensure strong governance of financial risks and performance, “underpinned by robust stress-testing and assets and liabilities data, so boards can challenge and intervene effectively”.
Landlords should work with the RSH to protect tenants by making self-referrals at an early stage and addressing the root causes of problems. They also must listen to tenants’ views to shape services and inform strategic decision-making.
Ms Dodsworth said: “Social landlords have a crucial role to play in building more homes for people on waiting lists, while improving existing homes too.
“Two years ago, we were given a stronger role to go out and inspect landlords across the country.
“We are seeing very clearly that keeping tenants safe, having sound finances and achieving value for money all depend on good governance.”
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