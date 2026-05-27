Large London landlord secures £250m funding support through bond aggregator

The Housing Finance Corporation has announced a new £250m strategic partnership with Sovereign Network Group #UKhousing

This funding support marks the bond aggregator’s second major transaction of this size, following a £250m agreement with Metropolitan Thames Valley housing association last year.

The partnership will support the housing association’s investment in “affordable homes, existing communities and future growth”, THFC said.

SNG is currently building 709 social rent homes in London, and recent completions include 69 affordable homes in Brentford and 56 homes in Stevenage.

Anup Dholakia, director of treasury at SNG, said: “This partnership with The Housing Finance Corporation supports our long-term ambitions to invest in both new and existing homes, while continuing to deliver safe, affordable and energy-efficient homes for our customers.

“As a purpose-led organisation, we are focused on creating thriving communities and delivering lasting social impact. Having funding partners that understand the housing sector and share our values is an important part of achieving that vision.”