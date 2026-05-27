Large London landlord secures £250m funding support through bond aggregator

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The Housing Finance Corporation (THFC) has announced a new £250m strategic partnership with Sovereign Network Group (SNG).
The partnership will support the housing association’s investment in “affordable homes, existing communities and future growth”, THFC said.
This funding support marks the bond aggregator’s second major transaction of this size, following a £250m agreement with Metropolitan Thames Valley housing association last year.
SNG is currently building 709 social rent homes in London, and recent completions include 69 affordable homes in Brentford and 56 homes in Stevenage.
Anup Dholakia, director of treasury at SNG, said: “This partnership with The Housing Finance Corporation supports our long-term ambitions to invest in both new and existing homes, while continuing to deliver safe, affordable and energy-efficient homes for our customers.
“As a purpose-led organisation, we are focused on creating thriving communities and delivering lasting social impact. Having funding partners that understand the housing sector and share our values is an important part of achieving that vision.”
Priya Nair, chief executive of THFC, said: “Providing long-term funding is increasingly important as housing associations continue to invest in homes, communities and existing housing stock.
“SNG’s scale, ambition and strong social purpose make it a natural fit for The Housing Finance Corporation and this partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting high-quality affordable housing and community impact.”
The aggregator, which holds over £8bn in loans to housing associations, recently expanded its lending offer to give landlords more “flexibility, choice and speed”.
Last month, it also announced £550m of new funding to housing associations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
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