Large London landlord sees record completions but surplus drops 40%

The G15 provider recorded 1,318 handovers in the year to the end of March 2026, compared to 544 the year before, according to unaudited results published yesterday.

Around 90% of these completions were “affordable” tenures, with the majority in London and the South East, MTVH said.

An spokesperson for the 57,000-home group told Inside Housing the record completions “reflects the scale and maturity of MTVH’s development programme”.

The landlord is involved in a number of major schemes, including Clapham Park in Lambeth, south London. It drew down £256m of funds to finance the completions.