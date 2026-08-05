Large Midlands landlord sees annual completions slide 56%

The Birmingham-based group delivered 356 homes in the year ending March 2026, it revealed in its annual report. This was compared to 813 completions the year before.

However, the 356 handovers were above the group’s target of 350.

Despite the fall in completions, Midland Heart said it was increasing its development target to 2,750 homes by 2030, up from 2,250, due to “increased rent certainty”.