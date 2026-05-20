Late payment crackdown laws introduced to House of Lords in ‘step forward’

Under the new rules, which were introduced to the House of Lords on Tuesday, the Small Business Commissioner will get new powers to investigate late payments, adjudicate disputes and fine persistently late payers.

All large firms will face a new 60-day cap on payment terms when paying suppliers, while late payments will have interest applied to them set at 8% above the Bank of England’s base rate.

On average 38 businesses close down per day because of late payments, according to official data, while late payments cost the economy £11bn every year.