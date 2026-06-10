Lease-based provider that took regulator to court receives compliant governance and viability gradings

The 5,000-home landlord has been upgraded from G3/V3 to G2/V2 following the RSH’s assessment of improvement work undertaken since its regulatory judgement in 2019.

Inclusion, which predominantly provides specialised supported housing for vulnerable adults, has made “sufficient progress to demonstrate it meets RSH’s governance requirements”, the regulator said.

But the RSH said the landlord needs to further improve some aspects of its governance arrangements to support continued compliance.

The York-based provider had launched an unprecedented High Court legal challenge against the RSH in 2020, arguing that its 2019 non-compliant judgement was “legally flawed” and “irrational”.