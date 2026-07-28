Lewisham plans to buy more former council homes for temporary accommodation

Lewisham Council plans to buy 74 new homes to use as temporary accommodation for families experiencing homelessness in the borough.
The homes earmarked by the local authority are mostly former council homes sold under the Right to Buy. Lewisham has been buying these homes since February 2022 to house families on its waiting list.
A report on the new plans was approved by the council’s cabinet earlier this month.
Funded by the Local Authority Housing Fund Round 4 (LAHF R4) and the council’s general fund, the move will see the number of homes for temporary accommodation built through this programme and a previous one reach 189.
LAHF R4 is a £950m programme set up by government in November 2025 to help councils increase the supply of temporary accommodation for households experiencing homelessness, as well as longer-term homes for families involved in the Afghan resettlement programme.
The vast majority of the homes – 65 out of 74 – will be used to accommodate households experiencing homelessness, with the remaining nine reserved for refugee resettlement.
According to the report: “There is an acute shortage of affordable housing across London resulting in households approaching the council for assistance, often when they are at the point of becoming homeless.
“Where applicants meet statutory criteria, the council has a legal duty to provide accommodation until a suitable long-term solution can be secured.”
It said that as of 1 December 2025, the council was providing temporary accommodation to 2,450 households using a combination of B&Bs, privately managed homes, private sector-leased properties and council-owned properties.
“These measures will certainly help to reduce struggling households’ need to fund expensive nightly paid accommodation, delivering more stable housing for families who need it most and allowing more residents to stay close to school, work, health services and support networks, something which has been statistically proven to improve well-being,” the report said.
The government estimates that more than two million council homes have been sold under Right to Buy – which allows tenants to buy their homes at a heavily discounted price – since the policy was introduced by former prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.
Its planned reforms to the policy mean the minimum eligibility period will jump from three to 10 years before tenants can apply to buy their home.
The government will also change discount rules so these start at 5% of the property’s value and are capped at 15%, and will exempt new build social homes from the policy for 35 years.
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