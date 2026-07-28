Lewisham plans to buy more former council homes for temporary accommodation

It said that as of 1 December 2025, the council was providing temporary accommodation to 2,450 households using a combination of B&Bs, privately managed homes, private sector-leased properties and council-owned properties.

“These measures will certainly help to reduce struggling households’ need to fund expensive nightly paid accommodation, delivering more stable housing for families who need it most and allowing more residents to stay close to school, work, health services and support networks, something which has been statistically proven to improve well-being,” the report said.

The government estimates that more than two million council homes have been sold under Right to Buy – which allows tenants to buy their homes at a heavily discounted price – since the policy was introduced by former prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

Its planned reforms to the policy mean the minimum eligibility period will jump from three to 10 years before tenants can apply to buy their home.

The government will also change discount rules so these start at 5% of the property’s value and are capped at 15%, and will exempt new build social homes from the policy for 35 years.