LGA calls for indefinite exemption for newly built social housing from Right to Buy

At the moment, the minimum eligibility period has jumped from three to 10 years before tenants can apply to buy their home.

The government will also change discount rules so these start at 5% of the property’s value and are capped at 15%, and will exempt new build social homes from the policy for 35 years.

The government has also done further work on potential changes to the Right to Buy, including strengthening fraud prevention, investigating how the policy applies in rural areas, and reforming the ‘cost floor’ so council investment is better protected.