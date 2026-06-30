LGA calls for indefinite exemption for newly built social housing from Right to Buy

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Peers are being pressured by the Local Government Association (LGA) to table amendments to the Social Housing Bill that would exempt newly built social housing from the Right to Buy indefinitely.
At the moment, the minimum eligibility period has jumped from three to 10 years before tenants can apply to buy their home.
The government will also change discount rules so these start at 5% of the property’s value and are capped at 15%, and will exempt new build social homes from the policy for 35 years.
The government has also done further work on potential changes to the Right to Buy, including strengthening fraud prevention, investigating how the policy applies in rural areas, and reforming the ‘cost floor’ so council investment is better protected.
However, the LGA wants the government to remove the present 35-year limit and give local authorities and their partners greater certainty when investing public subsidy in homes.
It also urged adoption of an amendment that would allow councils to keep receipts from homes sold beyond the present 10 years where there are reasonable grounds for doing so.
Such grounds would include housing development or regeneration schemes that require a longer delivery period, or where the use of capital receipts has been delayed by factors beyond a council’s control.
The LGA called for these measures in a briefing on the bill, which is currently at the report stage in the House of Lords.
It said: “The measures in this bill will support local authorities to protect more of their social housing stock and support vulnerable tenants.”
The LGA is concerned by amendments already put forward that propose a reduction in the Right to Buy eligibility period, enable higher rents to be charged to higher-income social housing tenants, and require regular reviews of income eligibility thresholds for social housing.
However, it does support other amendments, including those that would create a power to reduce overheating risk, create a legal duty on the landlord and regulator to preserve a tenant’s secure tenancy when they are forced to move due to serious threats from domestic abuse or targeted violence, and ensure that those who have incurred arrears due to domestic abuse are not prevented from bidding for social housing.
The LGA added: “However, some of the reforms could go further to support local authorities to ensure they are able to financially and practically keep the amount of stock required to meet current and future demand.”
The government’s impact assessment of the planned unamended Social Housing Bill estimates a net gain of 18,000 social homes over the next decade.
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