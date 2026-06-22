Liverpool landlord to roll out integrated NHS-linked service after pioneering pilot

The housing association has shared a list of its properties in these areas with Mersey Care, and with tenant consent, NHS colleagues will review property information to identify those who may benefit from additional support.

Prima has written to over 220 of its tenants in Wavertree and Picton inviting them to take part in the trial, which will also help tackle health inequalities.

Now the three organisations have launched Healthy@Home to improve health outcomes by better connecting housing conditions with medical and well-being support.

The landlord, Prima Group, in collaboration with Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust and with support from the Fusion21 Foundation, launched the pilot in May 2024 .

Tenants who choose to take part will meet jointly with a member of Mersey Care’s Integrated Care Team and their designated Prima neighbourhood housing officer.

Together they will assess whether practical, bespoke improvements could be made to the tenant’s home to help boost their health, independence and safety.

This could be a tenant with a respiratory illness whose symptoms would be improved by energy efficiency upgrades being made to their home to increase the ventilation, or grab handles being installed to reduce the risk of frail tenants falling.

Lisa Caldwell, housing manager at Prima, said: “Living conditions play a major role in people’s health so it is vital that housing and health professionals work together.

“This pilot brings GPs, Integrated Care Teams and neighbourhood housing officers together to better understand tenants’ living situations and improve their health and well-being.

“This will help us provide early interventions allowing people to stay healthy at home so we really encourage the tenants we have invited to get in touch and take part in the pilot.

“With social housing tenants facing some of the biggest health inequalities in society, this pioneering project will improve their independence while reducing avoidable pressure on NHS services.

“Tenants can also rest assured that no personal or medical information will be shared with us.”