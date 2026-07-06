Mr Nunn said: “Small and specialist housing providers are uniquely connected to communities across the country, and our new £500m commitment will boost their impact and delivery for those most in need.

“There is no single solution to the housing challenge but, with greater cross-sector collaboration as we’ve seen through the Social Housing Initiative, we can generate the finance, ideas and partnerships required to increase the supply of genuinely affordable homes.”

Housing secretary Steve Reed said: “Building more social and affordable housing will get people out of temporary accommodation, off waiting lists and into their own homes.

“Alongside this government’s £39bn programme to fund new social housing, Lloyds’ commitment to small and specialist housing providers is exactly what we need.”

In 2024, Lloyds launched an investment model that proposes to repurpose government funding towards building new social housing, while reducing the cost of providing housing benefits.

The model was detailed in a white paper released as part of the one-year anniversary of Lloyds’ Social Housing Initiative, which was created to develop practical and scalable solutions to challenges facing the UK housing sector.