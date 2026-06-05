London co-op agency launches £10bn repairs framework

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A London-based management services agency for co-ops has launched a £10bn framework to help social landlords and other public bodies procure repairs, maintenance and asset management services.
CDS Co-operatives has published a tender notice for the framework, which is expected to run until June 2034.
The framework is open to housing providers, councils, NHS organisations, emergency services, education bodies and charities.
It has been set up under the Procurement Act 2023 as an open framework, meaning suppliers can apply to join at set points during its lifetime.
The framework has been split into four lots, each with an estimated value of £2.5bn.
The tender sets out how the framework will cover works across domestic and commercial properties, including housing estates, blocks of flats, co-operative housing schemes, offices and community centres.
However, only the first lot is currently open for applications.
This lot includes responsive repairs, void works, mechanical and electrical services, gas servicing, electrical testing, lift maintenance, fire safety works and retrofit programmes.
It also covers planned works such as kitchen and bathroom replacements, external decoration and compliance-related projects.
The remaining three lots will cover professional services, technology and digital solutions, and materials.
Notices for the three remaining lots are expected from December 2027, according to the tender documents. Contracting authorities using the framework will be able to award work either through direct award or mini-competition.
The procurement is being managed by property technology company Plentific.
CDS Co-operatives, which operates in London and the South East, is a charitable community benefit society that supports, develops and manages co-operative and community-led housing. It is also a registered social landlord with around 900 homes.
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