London mayor reveals £58m retrofit fund for social landlords

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The mayor of London has been given powers to deliver £58.7m of public funding to retrofit up to 5,000 social homes in the capital.
Sir Sadiq Khan will distribute the cash through a new Home Energy Saving Fund, which launched today (22 July) and is the first devolved funding for retrofit schemes.
The fund is backed by London’s share of the £295m earmarked for social housing energy upgrades in the government’s Warm Homes Plan earlier this year.
The cash will be used to provide better insulation, solar panels and heat pumps in council and housing association-owned homes in the city.
It comes a year after the mayor and London Councils launched Warmer Homes London, a £10m retrofit scheme that has delivered improvements in 1,000 homes in the capital so far.
Sir Sadiq said: “Thousands of Londoners are living in inadequate homes that are freezing and damp in winter and unbearably hot during summer heatwaves.
“With this new funding, we can transform these homes for the future, making them more energy efficient, while also driving down bills and improving living conditions.
“As well as reducing fuel poverty, this will boost our economy, delivering more green jobs and skills so we can continue to scale up retrofitting across the city, supporting more Londoners to heat and cool their homes and reduce carbon emissions as we continue to build a fairer, more prosperous city for everyone.”
The funding will benefit 5,000 households and should deliver residents savings on their bills of up to £500 a year.
Clare Miller, chief executive of Clarion and vice-chair of the G15 group of London’s largest housing associations, said: “The mayor’s investment is welcome news for Londoners.
“It will help more households reduce their energy bills and support our efforts to tackle fuel poverty and provide homes that are warmer in winter, cooler in summer and healthier to live in.
“The G15 provides homes for around one in 10 Londoners, and our members are already investing hundreds of millions of pounds to improve the energy performance of residents’ homes through better insulation, low-carbon heating, solar panels and other retrofit measures.
“This funding will help us go further and reach more households, making a real difference to people’s everyday lives. We also welcome the government’s decision to devolve and bring forward this funding to London, allowing it to be targeted where it can have the greatest impact for residents.”
The funding comes as around 10% of Londoners are currently living in fuel poverty, forced to make the difficult decision between heating and eating.
With extreme heat due to the climate crisis becoming a regular feature of summers in the capital, the mayor’s recent Heat Ready London plan revealed that around one million homes may currently be at high risk of overheating.
The plan includes targeting the highest-risk homes and increasing urban greening. A letter to the government earlier this month warned that for people living in buildings being remediated, overheating poses a "serious risk to health".
Stephen Cowan, chair and executive member for finance and devolution at London Councils, said: “This devolved funding is hugely welcome and vital for ensuring that more Londoners benefit from greener, healthier and more affordable homes.
“Through Warmer Homes London, London Councils and the mayor are working together to make sure this funding reaches those who need it most, in partnership with boroughs and housing associations.
“Today’s announcement demonstrates how London’s different tiers of government working effectively together delivers better outcomes for our residents – fewer homes affected by damp and mould, more families moving out of fuel poverty and quality local jobs being created.”
Housing activist Kwajo Tweneboa said: “This is a welcome investment. No one should be living in a home that’s freezing in winter, unbearably hot in summer, or making them ill because of damp and mould.
“Improving the energy efficiency of our homes will help cut bills, improve people’s health and make homes fit for the future. The key now is making sure this funding reaches the people who need it most and delivers real change on the ground.”
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