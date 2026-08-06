London mayor’s £400,000 enforcement fund for Renters’ Rights Act opens for bids

The Renters’ Rights Enforcement Fund will go to frontline organisations that support renters with free advice and information on how to challenge rogue landlords, as well as be invested in training councils to enforce the new law.

The Renters’ Rights Act came into force in May. It strengthened protections for private renters in England, banning no-fault evictions, abolishing blanket bans on tenants who have children or receive benefits, and cracking down on bidding wars.

The £400m fund was announced by mayor Sir Sadiq Khan in March with a promise to help educate renters on their rights in relation to the law.