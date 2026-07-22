Lords back review of shared ownership to help address ‘horror’ of living in unsellable and unmortgageable homes

Baroness Hornhill said she would be “less hyperbolic” than Lord Fuller and Lord Young, but ultimately agreed with what had been said.

She said: “Buyback and staircasing are the two main issues. Just imagine the horror. It is Kafkaesque to be unsellable and unmortgaged. Just think about that.

“I am certain that this would prey on anybody’s mental health. We need urgent action. Shared ownership is supposed to provide a route into homeownership. We on these benches believe that it is a legitimate route for those who cannot afford to buy outright, especially in areas with high housing costs.

“We have all been contacted by very real people in very real circumstances; you do not want to be there. There does not seem to be a way out. I found the minister’s letter very clear and compassionate, but it felt like she too was trapped, like the many people whom we are talking about.

“This happens to people through no fault of their own. They have spent years being unable to sell or remortgage because of building safety. I would be really interested to know where we were on that – especially the failure of the external wall standards and being unable to staircase to 100% ownership due to rising property values, higher mortgage costs and additional fears.”

Baroness Watkins suggested: “Many would like a system of buyback to be funded through a government grant mechanism; such homes would then become social rented units, reducing temporary housing options for many currently in bed and breakfast.”

A spokesperson for Shared Ownership Resources said: “We are delighted that Lord Young’s amendment to the Social Housing Bill, requiring a review of the operation and effectiveness of shared ownership, was passed with such a significant majority.

“Shared owners tell us that buyback is a priority where intractable barriers to sale – including but not limited to building safety issues – can result in people becoming trapped in increasingly unaffordable and/or unsuitable homes.

“Shared Ownership Resources’ research indicates that funding constraints present a significant obstacle to buyback, and we therefore welcome Lord Young’s proposal that dedicated [SAHP] allocation should support buyback of unmortgageable, or otherwise unsellable, shared ownership homes.”

Will Jeffwitz, head of policy at the NHF, said: “Shared ownership remains one of the most affordable and secure routes into homeownership. At the same time, we know that some shared owners have faced challenges with aspects of the model and we are committed to improving outcomes for all.

“This is why we supported the development of the Shared Ownership Code, an initiative which codifies best practice and was developed with input from shared owners.

“The code includes a requirement to publish policies on how to support shared owners in financial hardship, including buyback options. We encourage all housing associations to sign up to the Shared Ownership Code.

“Alongside this, we are supporting work to improve consistency and transparency around buyback policies and will continue to work with the government on any further reforms to the model.”

Just last week, the G15 Residents’ Group called on the housing minister to introduce a shared ownership pilot that would reduce interest rates on staircasing and help more people own their homes outright.

Prior to that, a significant ruling saw a large London landlord lose its appeal to pass service charges on to shared owners at a block in Battersea for amenities provided to private owners on a large estate.

A spokesperson for the Shared Owners’ Network said: "The vote in the House of Lords should be a wake-up call for the government. Peers have sent a clear message that the serious problems facing shared owners can no longer be ignored.

"Across the country, thousands of shared owners are trapped in homes they cannot sell or are struggling with unaffordable housing costs. Yet instead of confronting this growing crisis, the government continues to tinker around the edges of a scheme that is failing the very people it was meant to help.

"This is the policy equivalent of rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic."