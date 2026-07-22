Lords back review of shared ownership to help address ‘horror’ of living in unsellable and unmortgageable homes

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The House of Lords has backed an amendment to the Social Housing Bill that calls for a comprehensive review of the shared ownership model within 12 months of the act’s passing.
Members of the upper chamber did not hold back in their criticism of the model, with one recounting testimonies of the “horror” of living in unsellable and unmortgageable homes, before adding that it was “Kafkaesque” to be in such a situation.
Another accused social landlords of “acting with a predatory and pecuniary advantage and obvious conflicts of interest”.
The National Housing Federation (NHF) said it is “supporting work to improve consistency and transparency around buyback policies”.
The review would consider staircasing arrangements, ongoing affordability, whether the route to full ownership is viable and other barriers.
These include the impact of service charges, repairs obligations and other housing costs on shared ownership leaseholders, and whether legislative or regulatory changes are required to improve transparency, affordability and access to full ownership.
During the debate, Lord Young of Cookham said: “The reality is that the government does not know whether the current model is actually working.
“They have no national data on ongoing affordability or transition to full ownership. They do not know how many shared owners suffer equity loss when they sell, or how many homes become effectively unmortgageable because service charges become too high or leases become too short.
“Nor do they know – this is particularly important – what proportion of shared ownership homes are successfully sold to another shared owner during the nomination period. Taken together, these are fundamental indicators of whether the current model remains financially sustainable for the households it was designed to help.”
A report at the end of last year found that the rate of shared owners in England staircasing to full ownership of their home is at its lowest level in a decade.
Currently, a social landlord’s decision to offer an equity repurchase is discretionary. Homes England guidance requires providers to publish their buyback policy on their website in a clear and accessible format. Where they do not operate such a policy, this should also be made clear.
The recently created, industry-led Shared Ownership Code also advises that landlords “must have published policies on support for shared owners experiencing financial hardship”.
The New Homes Quality Board – the organisation which operates the Shared Ownership Code and the New Homes Quality Code – declined to comment on this issue.
Lord Young pointed out that the discretionary nature of buybacks means that the reality is landlords do not buy these properties back.
He pointed out that in the last three years, Homes England has funded just 41 requests. This was described as “a fraction of those caught up in the post-Grenfell scandal or whose shared ownership properties are otherwise unsellable, largely due to the characteristics of shared ownership lease terms”.
Lord Young said: “As I previously argued during the passage of the Renters’ Rights [Act], a dedicated allocation to support the buyback of unmortgageable shared ownership properties within the current Social and Affordable Homes Programme [SAHP] is the solution.
“Access to that funding should be governed by transparent national criteria so that all requests are considered consistently rather than depending, as now, on the policies of any individual registered provider.”
Lord Fuller accused the government of “victim-blaming those people who have purchased a shared ownership home and were suckered in on unfair terms that I will not repeat”.
He said: “We must have this review to correct the asymmetry of risk and reward and of market and pricing power, and to constrain the RSLs [registered social landlords] that are acting with a predatory and pecuniary advantage and obvious conflicts of interest.
“We must review the cost apportionment between the landlord and tenant, and ensure that there is proactive information for people who have been financially unsophisticated and suckered into these basic terms.”
Baroness Hornhill said she would be “less hyperbolic” than Lord Fuller and Lord Young, but ultimately agreed with what had been said.
She said: “Buyback and staircasing are the two main issues. Just imagine the horror. It is Kafkaesque to be unsellable and unmortgaged. Just think about that.
“I am certain that this would prey on anybody’s mental health. We need urgent action. Shared ownership is supposed to provide a route into homeownership. We on these benches believe that it is a legitimate route for those who cannot afford to buy outright, especially in areas with high housing costs.
“We have all been contacted by very real people in very real circumstances; you do not want to be there. There does not seem to be a way out. I found the minister’s letter very clear and compassionate, but it felt like she too was trapped, like the many people whom we are talking about.
“This happens to people through no fault of their own. They have spent years being unable to sell or remortgage because of building safety. I would be really interested to know where we were on that – especially the failure of the external wall standards and being unable to staircase to 100% ownership due to rising property values, higher mortgage costs and additional fears.”
Baroness Watkins suggested: “Many would like a system of buyback to be funded through a government grant mechanism; such homes would then become social rented units, reducing temporary housing options for many currently in bed and breakfast.”
A spokesperson for Shared Ownership Resources said: “We are delighted that Lord Young’s amendment to the Social Housing Bill, requiring a review of the operation and effectiveness of shared ownership, was passed with such a significant majority.
“Shared owners tell us that buyback is a priority where intractable barriers to sale – including but not limited to building safety issues – can result in people becoming trapped in increasingly unaffordable and/or unsuitable homes.
“Shared Ownership Resources’ research indicates that funding constraints present a significant obstacle to buyback, and we therefore welcome Lord Young’s proposal that dedicated [SAHP] allocation should support buyback of unmortgageable, or otherwise unsellable, shared ownership homes.”
Will Jeffwitz, head of policy at the NHF, said: “Shared ownership remains one of the most affordable and secure routes into homeownership. At the same time, we know that some shared owners have faced challenges with aspects of the model and we are committed to improving outcomes for all.
“This is why we supported the development of the Shared Ownership Code, an initiative which codifies best practice and was developed with input from shared owners.
“The code includes a requirement to publish policies on how to support shared owners in financial hardship, including buyback options. We encourage all housing associations to sign up to the Shared Ownership Code.
“Alongside this, we are supporting work to improve consistency and transparency around buyback policies and will continue to work with the government on any further reforms to the model.”
Just last week, the G15 Residents’ Group called on the housing minister to introduce a shared ownership pilot that would reduce interest rates on staircasing and help more people own their homes outright.
Prior to that, a significant ruling saw a large London landlord lose its appeal to pass service charges on to shared owners at a block in Battersea for amenities provided to private owners on a large estate.
A spokesperson for the Shared Owners’ Network said: "The vote in the House of Lords should be a wake-up call for the government. Peers have sent a clear message that the serious problems facing shared owners can no longer be ignored.
"Across the country, thousands of shared owners are trapped in homes they cannot sell or are struggling with unaffordable housing costs. Yet instead of confronting this growing crisis, the government continues to tinker around the edges of a scheme that is failing the very people it was meant to help.
"This is the policy equivalent of rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic."
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