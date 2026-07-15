L&Q becomes first large London landlord to adopt shared ownership code

It comes after Hampshire-based Abri and London-based Poplar HARCA announced they were adopting the code in June.

The code, operated by the New Homes Quality Board (NHQB), commits landlords to a consistent set of requirements covering transparency, customer service and fair treatment across their shared ownership offer.

They followed 40,000-home LiveWest revealing it was the first adopter of the scheme in May.

A further eight landlords are currently progressing through the adoption process.

L&Q is one of the largest social landlords in the country, with 110,000 homes, 11,000 of them for shared ownership.

It said the move will “significantly” increase the number of homes covered by the code nationwide – bringing the total to around 22,000 – and will mark a “major step in building sector-wide momentum”.