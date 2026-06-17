L&Q completes sale of private rental business for just over £1bn #UKhousing

The sale of L&Q PRS Co Ltd (which trades as Metra Living) is part of L&Q’s long-term strategy focused on simplifying its organisation, prioritising its core purpose as a social housing provider and strengthening its financial capacity.

It has now been snapped up by an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) in partnership with Ridgeback Group.

Inside Housing reported in November 2024 that the 105,000-home landlord had put Metra Living, its wholly owned market rent arm, on the market as it returned to its core focus on social housing.

The Metra Living portfolio consists of 3,147 homes across 53 schemes in Greater London, the majority of which were built in the past 10 years. The sale includes the transfer of Metra Living’s operational platform and team and its £300m of external debt facilities.

The London landlord explained it has engaged in “a robust and competitive tender process” since November 2024, with the MSREI-Ridgeback partnership chosen as L&Q’s preferred partner in June 2025.

The landlord said: “This reflected MSREI’s patient, long-term approach to investing in real estate, combined with Ridgeback’s extensive experience owning and operating rental homes in the UK.”

Fiona Fletcher-Smith, group chief executive at L&Q, said: “The sale of Metra Living is a key milestone in delivering our long-term strategy, and we’re extremely pleased to have reached this agreement with MSREI.

“We’re proud to have grown a successful PRS business since 2015, but we have a clear strategy to simplify our business and focus on our core purpose as a social housing provider.

“This sale further strengthens our financial resilience, supporting our long-term drive to invest in new and existing homes across Greater London and Greater Manchester.

“Recent government measures have brought much-needed investment and financial certainty to the housing sector. This sale puts us in the strongest position to maximise these opportunities, and deliver our strategy from a position of financial strength.”