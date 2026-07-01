Major house builders face £4.5bn legal claim over alleged anti-competitive conduct

Court documents allege that house builders exchanged competitively sensitive information with one another, including information relating to prices, buyer incentives and sales activity, thus artificially inflating prices.

Mr McLaren is represented by competition law firms Geradin Partners and Hausfeld, acting as co-counsel, and is seeking compensation between £2.2bn and £4.5bn, equivalent to between £3,100 and £6,200 for each affected homeowner.

The claim is being brought by consumer campaigner Mark McLaren against house builders named in the action as Barratt Redrow, Bellway, Redrow, The Berkeley Group, Bloor Homes, Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey, Vistry Group and Countryside Partnerships.

The opt-out competition claim has been launched on behalf of more than 700,000 people who bought a new build home in Great Britain between October 2015 and 24 June 2026.

The documents claim the information reduced the depreciating effects of competition and resulted in homeowners across Great Britain paying more for new build homes than they otherwise would have done.

This, if proven, would be a clear breach of UK competition law and leave house builders liable for large damages.

It follows an earlier Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation into the conduct of major house builders between January 2022 and February 2024.

That investigation resulted in the companies accepting binding commitments in October 2025 to address the CMA’s concerns.

This included a combined £100m affordable housing payment split between government schemes in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

House builders put forward the package of pledges to address the CMA’s competition concerns, on the basis that the watchdog would discontinue its investigation.

The CMA has not made a ruling on whether there was an infringement of competition law and the developers’ offer does not constitute an admission of any wrongdoing.

However, the new claim extends beyond the original period examined by the CMA, alleging that the alleged unlawful information-sharing may have extended well before 2022. It therefore seeks compensation for buyers allegedly affected from October 2015 onwards.

Before the case can proceed, it must first be approved by the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

The tribunal will hold an initial certification hearing to decide whether to grant a Collective Proceedings Order, which would allow the case to proceed as a collective action. If approved, the case would then move to a full trial.