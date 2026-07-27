The new construction skills package, funded by the Department for Education (DfE), will deliver more than 20,000 construction courses, alongside industry placements, while investing in training facilities and equipment at colleges across the capital.

Announced by mayor Sir Sadiq Khan on Monday, the funding aims to tackle skills shortages, accelerate the delivery of new homes and make existing homes more energy efficient.

The new programme includes the launch of three new virtual sector hubs across the capital to connect employers with London’s skills system.

They will cover the built environment, creative industries and life sciences and are backed by £3.2m from Greater London Authority (GLA) core funding.

Earlier this month a report found that around 317,000 more construction workers are needed to build the government’s target of 1.5 million new homes by the end of this parliament.