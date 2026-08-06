Mears misses out on new Orbit deal amid ‘financially challenging’ contract

The maintenance firm had applied through a procurement process to extend its current contract with the 46,000-home landlord when it ends next March.

However, a Mears spokesperson told Inside Housing it had been “unsuccessful”.

Separately in a half-year update on 6 August, Mears said: “While the group has delivered strong operational performance to this client [Orbit], the contract has proved financially challenging, absorbing a disproportionate level of working capital.”

The contractor said the deal was worth around £30m annually in revenue.