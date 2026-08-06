Mears misses out on new Orbit deal amid ‘financially challenging’ contract

Orbit is set to take on a new maintenance contractor as it has decided against renewing a £30m-per-year deal with Mears, which has run for eight years.
The maintenance firm had applied through a procurement process to extend its current contract with the 46,000-home landlord when it ends next March.
However, a Mears spokesperson told Inside Housing it had been “unsuccessful”.
Separately in a half-year update on 6 August, Mears said: “While the group has delivered strong operational performance to this client [Orbit], the contract has proved financially challenging, absorbing a disproportionate level of working capital.”
The contractor said the deal was worth around £30m annually in revenue.
Orbit had previously signed a five-year contract extension with Mears in 2022.
The Coventry-based landlord appointed a new procurement director in February, who is overseeing new repairs and maintenance contracts expected to be worth £225m over five years. The tender process opened last October, with appointments expected to be made next month.
An Orbit spokesperson told Inside Housing: “Our current repairs and maintenance contracts are due to expire in March 2027.
“We recently completed a business-as-usual competitive re-procurement process for these services in line with public procurement regulations, with new arrangements expected to take effect from April 2027.”
Many landlords have been upping their spending on existing stock in the face of new legislation and regulatory scrutiny.
Orbit spent £142m on maintenance and upgrading its homes in its last financial year, although this was £7m less than the previous year, according to its annual results published on 5 August.
On the same day, it also announced that it is seeking contractors for £1.6bn of safety works and upgrades.
In its half-year update, Mears revealed it had signed new contracts with seven landlords in 2026, including Livin Housing, Cross Key Homes, Moat Homes and Rooftop Housing. The firm has also signed or retained contracts with Birmingham City Council, Leeds City Council and Thurrock Council.
The contracts are expected to be worth nearly £1.5bn in revenue for Mears.
The Gloucester-based firm reported an 18% increase in half-year pre-tax profits, to £38m, despite broadly flat revenue of £560m.
Mears’ order book has reached a record £4.2bn, it reported. The firm employs around 5,500 staff across the UK.
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