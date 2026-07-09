MTVH aims to deliver 6,000 new homes as part of its 2030 strategy and currently has around 4,000 homes on site across its development programme.

The funding package, comprising a 10-year term loan and a three-year revolving credit facility, completed in March 2026. It has been used to refinance existing debt while providing additional capital to deliver new homes and support the organisation’s long-term business plan.

Duncan Brown, chief financial officer at MTVH, said the partnership with NatWest “strengthens our ability to deliver the affordable homes the country needs while continuing to invest in our existing homes”.

In February, NatWest announced £10bn of funding for the UK social housing sector by the end of 2028, and has provided more than £25bn in commercial lending and capital markets support between 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2025.

In June, the bank also announced the launch of a new £250m Section 106 loan fund, with the aim of supporting housing associations to acquire affordable homes from house builders.