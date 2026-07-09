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Metropolitan Thames Valley secures £250m funding from NatWest

News09.07.265.00 PM by Grainne Cuffe

Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) has secured £250m in funding from NatWest to support the delivery of new homes and community programmes.

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The funding has been used to refinance existing debt while providing additional capital to deliver new homes (picture: Alamy)
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The funding package, comprising a 10-year term loan and a three-year revolving credit facility, completed in March 2026. It has been used to refinance existing debt while providing additional capital to deliver new homes and support the organisation’s long-term business plan.

MTVH aims to deliver 6,000 new homes as part of its 2030 strategy and currently has around 4,000 homes on site across its development programme.

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Duncan Brown, chief financial officer at MTVH, said the partnership with NatWest “strengthens our ability to deliver the affordable homes the country needs while continuing to invest in our existing homes”.

In February, NatWest announced £10bn of funding for the UK social housing sector by the end of 2028, and has provided more than £25bn in commercial lending and capital markets support between 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2025.

In June, the bank also announced the launch of a new £250m Section 106 loan fund, with the aim of supporting housing associations to acquire affordable homes from house builders.

John Horton, relationship director at NatWest, said: “Social housing and infrastructure more generally is vital to our customers, communities and businesses alike. 

“Access to good-quality, affordable housing means local people have a secure, safe space they can call home, while local businesses benefit by having a community they can look to when they’re recruiting.

“MTVH has a strong track record of delivering for its residents and communities. We’re proud to partner with them in their mission to increase the supply of high-quality affordable housing, while delivering growth to local areas.”

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