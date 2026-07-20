MHCLG launches further consultation on CIL relief for developers

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The government has launched a further consultation on its plans to introduce time-limited relief from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) for qualifying developments in Greater London.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) is now seeking views on the draft regulations needed to implement the policy.
CIL is a tax developers pay on schemes that goes towards infrastructure projects. The Mayoral CIL originally went to Crossrail, which became the Elizabeth Line, while borough CILs go to community services such as schools and parks.
The plans – a 50% exemption for schemes with 20% affordable housing, and higher rates of relief for those targeting more – were announced last October as part of a set of emergency measures to resuscitate housebuilding in London.
Part of the measures included slashing the capital’s affordable housing target to 20%. The MHCLG launched its first consultation on CIL relief in November.
Its response, published in March, confirmed the levy will be suspended in London on eligible schemes that start before March 2030, subject to a further consultation on the proposed amendment to regulations.
The draft regulations clarify that where the mayor of London has provided grant funding for the affordable housing element of a development, at least 10% of the homes must not be grant-funded to still meet the conditions for CIL relief.
The regulations also set out a specific clawback method when developers fail to deliver on their agreements, such as starting schemes within the qualifying period, or if the amount of affordable housing pledged is reduced.
The package set out last year proposed a new time-limited planning route that would allow developers to secure permission without a viability assessment on private land where they commit to at least 20% social and affordable housing. This came into force in March.
It included an initial allocation of £324m to establish a City Hall developer investment fund, which will prioritise interventions on stalled sites that can deliver housing completions as soon as possible.
It also outlined plans to expand the London mayor’s powers to call in and review planning applications for 50 homes or more where a borough is minded to refuse, which came into force in May.
The consultation comes after the new London Plan was published last week, which revealed that a third of London boroughs will return to a target of 35% affordable housing on new developments from 2028.
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