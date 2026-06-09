The panel was set up in March this year, fulfilling one of the key requirements of the Supported Housing Act, which became law in 2023. Sir David Pearson is the panel’s chair.

Today (9 June), the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) published terms of reference for the group, setting out its functions and strategic objectives.

The panel’s purpose is to offer the government “independent, expert advice and insight on matters relating to all forms of supported housing”.

The Supported Housing Act was introduced to tackle poor-quality exempt accommodation in England and protect tenants with support needs, with measures including new national standards and locally led licensing schemes.