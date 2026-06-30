MoD’s ‘disastrous’ military housing deal cost taxpayer £14.5bn, says NAO report

According to the NAO report, the inadequate condition of the SFA estate is the “consequence of poor management and lack of investment from the MOD”.

“The terms of the original Annington deal meant the MOD had little financial incentive to improve the condition of the estate,” it said.

The NAO said MOD policy has “long been” to carry out only essential maintenance to the minimum safe and legal standard.

“Consequently, the condition of the estate deteriorated significantly, resulting in low rates of satisfaction in housing by service personnel,” it added.

The NAO said the scale and nature of the challenge to deliver the Defence Housing Strategy is “huge”, but the MOD “currently does not have the experience or expertise to deliver it”.

The government’s proposed new Defence Housing Service will be responsible for a £9bn “generational renewal” of homes for Armed Forces families.

It is looking at options to boost supply by building up to 100,000 homes on defence land.

The NAO report concluded that ultimately, value for money will “depend on the MOD making the most of the opportunity that the repurchase brings about and delivering on the ambitions set out in the Defence Housing Strategy”.

“In the meantime, the MOD’s deal with Annington should remain a cautionary tale about the risks to long-term value for money that are inherent in sale and leaseback transactions,” it said.