More protections for leaseholders from building safety costs proposed in private members’ bill

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An opposition peer is proposing to change the law so that more leaseholders are protected from the cost of fixing building safety defects.
Baroness Pinnock, the Liberal Democrats’ housing spokesperson, set out a suite of changes to building safety laws in a private members’ bill last week.
The bill seeks to tackle issues that have previously been highlighted by a campaign group representing residents affected by the building safety crisis.
A key part of the legislation is extending legal protections from the cost of fixing building safety defects to residents living in buildings of any height.
Under the current rules, leaseholders of blocks under 11 metres do not qualify for this and can still be hit with five-figure bills for cladding remediation.
Another change the bill seeks to make is bringing in deadlines to fix safety defects and extending the scope of the remediation required to non-cladding issues, such as balcony repairs and faulty utilities.
The deadlines would be six months for emergency work and two years for all other work after remediation notices from the Building Safety Regulator (BSR).
In contrast, the government’s Remediation Bill will introduce a deadline of 2029 to fix unsafe cladding for buildings taller than 18 metres and 2031 for those that are between 11 and 18 metres high.
Campaign group End Our Cladding Scandal (EOCS) has previously argued that strict deadlines for fixing safety defects are needed to give the market confidence, in addition to a planned backstop for all works.
Speaking to Inside Housing last year, the group said: “Right now there are too many different approaches to risk and disputes over who will pay to make a building fully safe, as all parties focus on covering their backsides and mitigating their liability.”
Other proposals in the bill include a developer licensing scheme for medium and high-rise buildings, a ban on new building projects by developers that have outstanding safety defects in their schemes, and stronger rights for leaseholders to request information and receive compensation.
Baroness Pinnock has also proposed a leaseholder remediation ombudsman be set up with the power to investigate residents’ complaints and report annually to parliament on progress.
While the bill is unlikely to become law as it was not introduced by government and started in the House of Lords, it could test parliamentary support for changes called for by campaigners.
The news comes nine years after the Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people, exposing the deadly risks of flammable cladding and leading to an overhaul of building safety regulations in England.
This year, the government confirmed it would bring in a Remediation Bill in a bid to speed up the rate of fixing unsafe cladding.
The legislation will bring in remediation deadlines backed by penalties for non-compliance, add a new route to recover funding and set up a government backstop programme to fix buildings with no responsible party.
Mayoral authorities, including the mayor of London, are also producing remediation acceleration plans, and a national database to assess progress is being created.
But the pace of work is still slow. More than 250 social housing blocks with life-critical fire safety defects will wait at least a decade before they are fixed, according to data from the Building Safety Regulator released in March.
Residents in the private sector have also been impacted. In one London development, a five-year delay to work has wiped £100,000 off the value of the flats, and exposed leaseholders to soaring insurance premiums, mortgages and service charges.
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