MPs call for ‘heritage-to-housing’ scheme and funding for vacant historic buildings to unlock 670,000 new homes

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A cross-party group of MPs highlighted lessons from international approaches to restoring historic buildings and a ‘re-use first’ approach to unlock up to 670,000 new homes.
Members of the House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Committee believe nearly half of the government’s 1.5 million-home delivery target could be met by giving a new lease of life to historic buildings currently lying vacant or under-used.
The report follows a more than 18-month long inquiry which uncovered how listed buildings, churches, old factories and monuments up and down the country are under significant and increasing strain from cost pressures.
These include workforce shortages and a planning system that is complex and inconsistent. The report also highlighted good practice internationally, such as Italy’s €1-homes scheme (in which properties in poor condition are sold for €1 on the provision that buyers renovate them within a set time).
Caroline Dinenage, chair of the CMS Committee, said: “Old buildings and other pieces of our past play a vital economic, social and cultural role in our communities, but the sight of leaking roofs, crumbling brickwork and vacant premises illustrates how the current policy approach to heritage is failing miserably to support either its protection or potential.
“[Government conservation body] Historic England says that there is potential to create a whopping 670,000 new homes, and yet the government’s approach reveals a deep complacency, is devoid of ambition and shows a complete lack of imagination.
“We heard compelling evidence that the best way of protecting a building is for it to be occupied, used, lived in and loved. Other countries with a similarly rich heritage have shown what can be achieved by thinking outside the box.
“‘Re-use first’ should be the guiding principle, with a heritage-to-housing scheme offering a clear win-win by preserving our historic buildings and helping to meet the pressing need for new homes.
“Ministers also need to ensure adequate funding that incentivises repairs and renewal over construction, and meet head on the serious risk to heritage posed by the lack of skills and workforce in the sector.”
Ms Dinenage said private owners faced significant obligations to protect historic buildings. In comparison, “government departments are able to allow heritage assets to rot at public expense”.
She added: “All the time that the government allows our historic environment to continue to deteriorate, we risk losing out on not just links to our past, but on opportunities for economic growth and regeneration in our communities.”
The committee is calling for a change in the government’s approach, both to secure the long-term future of the historic environment and to unlock its full potential to support growth.
In addition to making the case for reforms to the planning process and launching a heritage-to-housing scheme, the report outlines recommendations related to improving financial support for old properties and tackling skills shortages in the heritage workforce.
It warned that the current VAT regime discourages repairs and re-use by making it more expensive than new construction, and calls for targeted relief for maintenance and conversion.
Funding for repairs to churches and other places of worship should also be maintained, the committee added.
There needs to be a new commitment to promoting careers and boosting skills in the heritage sector, amid a warning that shortages in the workforce pose one of the most serious risks to the long-term protection of the UK’s built heritage.
In a new report, the National Audit Office warned that around 317,000 more construction workers are needed to achieve the government’s target of building 1.5 million new homes by the end of this parliament.
Julie Jones-Evans, chair of the Local Government Association’s (LGA) culture, tourism and sport committee, said: “It is a great shame that whilst we face a housing crisis, there are hundreds of thousands of historic buildings lying empty or under-used. This presents a real opportunity to tackle the chronic shortage of housing in this country.
“As discussed at the LGA’s annual conference last week, councils stand ready to work with [the] government and partners to help bring these back into use and give thousands of families a home.
“The committee is right to recognise the resourcing challenges and the need to tackle the shortage of skills in the heritage workforce. More investment in planning and conservation officers, particularly in rural and economically underperforming areas, would allow local government to accelerate planning work.
“As the report identifies, funding for built heritage is fragmented. Aligning the different funding streams would also mean existing funding can go further and have more impact on communities.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Development and Finance newsletter, featuring a round-up of business, development and regeneration news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories