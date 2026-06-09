MPs call for new definition of ‘affordable housing’

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A new statutory definition of ‘affordable housing’ should be introduced as the current description fails to reflect the situation across the country, MPs have said.
In a new 73-page report, the Housing, Communities and Local Government parliamentary committee said that most forms of “so-called affordable housing are not truly affordable for many people”.
The cross-party committee urged the government to “clearly and officially define affordable housing in a way that can be used for all relevant purposes, not just as part of the planning system”.
The current official definition, in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), is “not reflective of the housing needs in the country”, the report said.
Instead, the MPs said the definition should refer to “local average income levels instead of just the local market values of rent or house prices”.
Under the NPPF, the four types of affordable housing are: social rent; other affordable housing for rent, with rent up to 80% of local market rents; discounted market sale housing, sold for up to 80% of local market values; and other routes such as shared ownership, equity loans, other low-cost housing or Rent to Buy.
The report added: “The definition should acknowledge the different affordability pressures faced by people in different situations and in different locations around the country.”
Homelessness charity Shelter has said that social rent is the only “genuinely affordable” type of home, because rents are set by a formula tied to local incomes.
On shared ownership, the report described the tenure as a “useful tool for getting people into homeownership”, but “not a long-term affordable option for many of the buyers to whom it is marketed”.
The previous government made changes to shared ownership, and the current administration has said it is also “considering improvements” to the model.
The 11-strong committee said it welcomed potential changes.
But it added: “[Shared ownership] must not be the primary form of affordable housing offered through government programmes like the Social and Affordable Homes Programme.”
The MPs said the government is right to prioritise social rent. However, the report said tenures such as Rent to Buy and discount market sale should not be neglected as they can “benefit those who do not need social rent homes but still cannot afford homes on the open market”.
The report also addressed the issue of unsold Section 106 stock. The MPs echoed concerns by the Public Accounts Committee about the problem and welcomed news that MHCLG is tackling the issue.
Before the summer parliamentary recess, the committee urged MHCLG to update it on “progress in developing and implementing its new policy package to address issues in the Section 106 market”.
Elsewhere, the report also called for reforms to stamp duty and recommended the government launch a consultation before the end of this year into “potential alternatives to the current tax”.
Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP and chair of the committee, said: “Reform of stamp duty is necessary but, especially given the public finance implications, this cannot be done in isolation or without a credible alternative in place.
“We urge the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government and HM Treasury to consult on alternatives to stamp duty that can deliver long-term benefit and not a short-term fix, which only distorts the housing market and exacerbates the affordability problem.”
The report also recommended the government make it easier for councils to take control of empty properties, by clarifying councils’ existing powers, and providing new options to recover long-term empty residential properties.
The MPs also urged MHCLG to publish annual homebuilding targets for each remaining year of this parliament. This should be done before the start of Parliament’s summer recess, the committee said.
MHCLG has been contacted for comment.
Inside Housing is the most comprehensive information service for UK housing professionals. Not subscribed yet?
Related stories