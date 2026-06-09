MPs call for new definition of ‘affordable housing’

The current official definition, in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), is “not reflective of the housing needs in the country”, the report said.

The cross-party committee urged the government to “clearly and officially define affordable housing in a way that can be used for all relevant purposes, not just as part of the planning system”.

In a new 73-page report , the Housing, Communities and Local Government parliamentary committee said that most forms of “so-called affordable housing are not truly affordable for many people”.

Instead, the MPs said the definition should refer to “local average income levels instead of just the local market values of rent or house prices”.

Under the NPPF, the four types of affordable housing are: social rent; other affordable housing for rent, with rent up to 80% of local market rents; discounted market sale housing, sold for up to 80% of local market values; and other routes such as shared ownership, equity loans, other low-cost housing or Rent to Buy.

The report added: “The definition should acknowledge the different affordability pressures faced by people in different situations and in different locations around the country.”

Homelessness charity Shelter has said that social rent is the only “genuinely affordable” type of home, because rents are set by a formula tied to local incomes.

On shared ownership, the report described the tenure as a “useful tool for getting people into homeownership”, but “not a long-term affordable option for many of the buyers to whom it is marketed”.

The previous government made changes to shared ownership, and the current administration has said it is also “considering improvements” to the model.