MPs call on sector to build trust and accountability with communities during estate regeneration

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MPs have called on social landlords to ensure estate regenerations are done with accountability and the trust of the local community.
In a Westminster debate last week, MPs shared specific examples from their constituencies as they outlined some concerns about how works were being approached.
Luke Murphy, the MP for Basingstoke who kicked off the debate, said: “There is no doubt that change is needed for parts of Buckskin and South Ham, and the flats in Pinkerton Road have been identified as a particular priority.
“I and many residents recognise that there are clearly homes and areas in need of investment; that is not in doubt.
“Issues raised with me focus on three key areas: accountability and transparency over finances; uncertainty; and trust linked to performance on repairs and maintenance.
“First, on accountability and transparency over finances, residents are frustrated with what they see as a lack of accountability in this project.
“The memorandum of understanding was updated in 2025, in the council’s own words, to ‘reflect updated ambitions, aims, objectives and working arrangements of the partners’.”
However, the MP was concerned that this understanding had not been shared very widely, with many residents feeling like they had been “left in the dark”.
Nesil Caliskan said: “Too often, people talk as though estate repairs are a task separate from long-term estate renewal.
“The truth is that estate regeneration for an existing area is a project that may last decades. Five years is a relatively short period of time in terms of estate renewal, but that is how long a young person spends in secondary school.
“If, throughout that time, they have a leak in the roof or damp, or if there is anti-social behaviour or basic things just need to be fixed on their estate, that will have an impact not only on their life chances, but on their trust and confidence in the ability of those who are responsible for fixing the basics in their home now to also deliver homes for the future, where they may live for the rest of their lives.”
The Barking MP said she would like to see more local authorities acting as the master developer, with support from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
Andrew Cooper, the MP for Mid Cheshire, stressed how regeneration delivers benefits that extend far beyond housing.
He said: “Investment in homes can help attract investment in infrastructure, town centres and local services. It creates jobs, supports skills development and gives communities greater confidence in their future.
“The impact therefore reaches well beyond the development site itself, generating wider social value and helping to create vibrant, sustainable places. However, successful regeneration cannot simply be done to communities; it must be delivered with communities. Residents should be at the heart of regeneration plans, helping to shape the future of the places they call home.”
He pointed to one good example in the Gleadless Valley regeneration project in Sheffield. Residents’ involvement shaped the vision for the valley to include commercial and community space, improved parks, paths, and jobs and training for local residents.
Lara Joyce, secretary of the Gleadless Valley Tenants and Residents Association, described the process as “making hope feel safe again”.
Mr Cooper added: “That clearly demonstrates the importance of building trust with residents and ensuring local voices are heard throughout the process.”
Mr Cooper chairs the Renew Westminster Group, which champions housing-led regeneration. He highlighted findings from the Northern Housing Consortium’s (NHC) Renew inquiry, including that 100,000 social housing homes in the North are in need of regeneration.
Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the NHC, said: “Housing-led regeneration is central to tackling the housing crisis in the North.
“Andy Burnham MP [the new prime minister] is making regeneration a priority, so it is great to see the issue is gaining the political momentum it deserves. Regeneration is a key issue for the NHC, our members and communities across the North.
“Mr Cooper highlighted that without significant intervention, 100,000 social homes in the North could be lost over the coming decade. He also spoke about the far-reaching benefits of housing-led regeneration, and the need for regeneration to be delivered with communities.
“However, as Mr Cooper said, the challenge now is to turn ambition into delivery. Our Renew report shows that this cannot be done at the scale needed without support from government to make estate regeneration in the North stack up.
“This includes long-term, devolved regeneration funding, a stronger national focus to enable local delivery, and support to build local capacity and expertise. Our policy recommendations are about ensuring that regeneration is viable and achievable across the North, which has diverse needs and challenges beyond our cities.”
Housing-led regeneration could unlock more than 500,000 homes in the North of England, but long-term devolved funding is needed to accelerate delivery, the NHC said in a June report last year.
This report is part of the NHC’s Renew inquiry into housing-led regeneration in the North. It was launched in July last year and is chaired by Lord Best.
Inside Housing has partnered with the NHC on the inquiry as part of its Spotlight on Regeneration series.
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