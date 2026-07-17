MPs concerned government’s £21bn housing delivery fund will have unbalanced impact across country

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MPs have urged the government to set out clearer parameters for its £21bn housing fund, raising concerns that current delivery efforts will not have a balanced impact across the country.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) also highlighted the impact of local government reorganisation on delivery, calling on the government to ensure funding does not get disrupted.
In the report, published on 16 July, the PAC set out its concerns around the £21bn National Housing Delivery Fund (NHDF), which launched in April and aims to combine the work of legacy programmes to unlock land.
MPs said the fund has no pipeline of projects, meaning the government is “reliant on schemes coming forward on a project-by-project basis”.
This leaves the committee “unconvinced that the funding will be allocated to ensure a balanced portfolio of projects in a range of locations”, the PAC said, urging the government to take a more strategic approach.
The PAC also pointed to the government and Homes England’s failure to set clear metrics of success for the fund, and called for more accountability to parliament for how the billions in public money is spent.
In February, the National Audit Office (NAO) found that the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) can only account for 5% of the 713,000 homes it spent billions trying to unlock.
The report found that just 33,300 homes to be built over the next decades have been built on land the government helped unlock, with a total of £10.5bn spent on legacy programmes over the last decade.
In May, the ministry revised this figure up to 56,671, having accepted the NAO’s finding that better monitoring of housebuilding must be in place.
But during a PAC evidence session, MHCLG and Homes England officials were unable to provide MPs with a specific target for the number of homes it will unlock with the new NHDF.
The NHDF provides a range of support including grants, loans, land acquisition and capacity support. It is split across the National Housing Bank, which is backed by £16bn of public investment, and an additional £5bn of capital grant funding.
MPs on the committee said MHCLG and Homes England “have not been fully transparent about their plans for tracking the number of homes built on land unlocked by legacy programmes”.
Recommendations in the PAC’s report also included a call for MHCLG to explain the success criteria for the NHDF, and to report to the committee each year on the number of homes completed and expected to be built on land it has unlocked.
On local government reorganisation, which will shift two-tier councils to unitary authorities, the PAC said the government should have “clear plans to adapt how the NHDF operates to the changes in local government structures”.
This is particularly important given the NHDF includes £1.3bn of funding devolved to the Established Mayoral Strategic Authorities.
“As local government structures continue to change, it is important that MHCLG and Homes England ensure funding doesn’t get disrupted, accountability remains clear and that areas remain focused on delivery,” the report said.
The PAC report also said the government “failed to put in place external evaluation at the launch of the NHDF”, which risked gaps in data and limited “opportunities for timely improvements”.
Clive Betts, deputy chair of the PAC, said that “many billions of pounds” that the government has put towards unlocking the supply of land “are to be welcomed”.
He continued: “However, our committee is focused on delivery, rather than the choice to allocate funds, which in this instance have been set aside without a considered pipeline of projects ready to go.
“Indeed, £21bn has been marked for housing delivery without any criteria to judge whether it has been successfully spent.
“We fear that at present, housing projects which advocate for themselves will benefit, while other areas in similar or even perhaps greater need may miss out, which could produce unequal outcomes in different areas of England.
“Such an important policy will require a strategic focus if it is to have any hope of success, and we hope the recommendations in our report help government develop one.”
A spokesperson for MHCLG said: “We know government support is essential to unlock land on which homes would otherwise not be built.
“This support has already unlocked tens of thousands of homes, but we know that larger sites can take time to come forward.
“That’s why we’ve launched the £5bn National Housing Delivery Fund and the £16bn National Housing Bank, alongside planning reforms to speed up housebuilding and weather geopolitical pressures.”
MHCLG is considering the PAC’s recommendations and will respond to the report shortly.
The government said it will implement a structured approach to monitoring and evaluation of the number of homes unlocked by the funding. This will be confirmed through the programme’s business case, which will be approved by the end of the year.
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