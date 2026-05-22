MPs say government must do more on new build home quality

The letter makes a series of recommendations to help ensure the quality of new homes, improve the routes for redress for home buyers and deliver an increase in accessible homes.

The recommendations include the government’s planned technical review in this area, and a “rigorous” stress-test to check whether existing building regulations are sufficient for the higher temperatures the UK could be exposed to as a result of the climate crisis.

Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP and chair of the HCLG committee, said: “Progress towards delivering the government’s national target [of] 1.5 million new homes by the end of this parliament is crucial.

“However, in our evidence we heard concerns about the quality of new homes, including major defects and safety issues as well as problems with damp and mould. We also heard the dissatisfaction and frustration felt by homeowners when these issues are not dealt with effectively.

“Boosting housing supply will play an important role in improving housing conditions overall.

“But the government needs to go further to ensure that new homes are of good quality and reflect the changing needs of our population, including homes that are adaptable and accessible, and of our climate.

“We hope the government will act on our recommendations to ensure homes are fit for the future, and we look forward to questioning the housing minister as part of our condition of homes inquiry later this year.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been contacted for comment.

In January, the government published new build design guidance that focused on quality and resilience to climate change.