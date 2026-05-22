MPs say government must do more on new build home quality

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The government needs to do more to ensure new build homes are of good quality, a cross-party group of MPs said in a letter to the housing minister.
Writing to Matthew Pennycook, the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) committee said that increasing the supply of new homes is “crucial” but that they must be “fit for the future”.
The committee also raised concerns that new homes are being built that do not sufficiently mitigate the risk of overheating.
It wrote that despite the ministry assuring the committee that a “robust regulatory framework” will ensure the government’s commitment is delivered “safely and sustainably”, MPs are concerned there is “mounting pressure on the industry to build new homes at pace and that this may compromise standards”.
The committee said that the New Homes Ombudsman Service (NHOS) reported that most issues with new builds are “relatively superficial or avoidable”.
“However, they have seen a ‘steady number of significant issues’ relating to major defects, safety issues (e.g. faulty fire safety equipment) and problems with damp and mould (e.g. due to poor storage of building materials, inadequately designed ventilation or drainage issues),” the committee wrote.
It concluded that a failure to build good-quality homes “could see us wasting money by building homes we will need to put right in the future”.
It added: “The government needs to go further to ensure there is a robust regulatory framework to ensure the quality of new homes built over this parliament and beyond.”
The letter makes a series of recommendations to help ensure the quality of new homes, improve the routes for redress for home buyers and deliver an increase in accessible homes.
The recommendations include the government’s planned technical review in this area, and a “rigorous” stress-test to check whether existing building regulations are sufficient for the higher temperatures the UK could be exposed to as a result of the climate crisis.
Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP and chair of the HCLG committee, said: “Progress towards delivering the government’s national target [of] 1.5 million new homes by the end of this parliament is crucial.
“However, in our evidence we heard concerns about the quality of new homes, including major defects and safety issues as well as problems with damp and mould. We also heard the dissatisfaction and frustration felt by homeowners when these issues are not dealt with effectively.
“Boosting housing supply will play an important role in improving housing conditions overall.
“But the government needs to go further to ensure that new homes are of good quality and reflect the changing needs of our population, including homes that are adaptable and accessible, and of our climate.
“We hope the government will act on our recommendations to ensure homes are fit for the future, and we look forward to questioning the housing minister as part of our condition of homes inquiry later this year.”
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been contacted for comment.
In January, the government published new build design guidance that focused on quality and resilience to climate change.
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