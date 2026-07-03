MPs urge government to go further to speed up private landlord compliance with Decent Homes Standard

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The government must do more to protect private tenants, including by rolling out Awaab’s Law to the private rented sector this year, a cross-party group of MPs has recommended in a new report.
The Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee has urged the government to introduce incentives for private landlords to speed up compliance with the new Decent Homes Standard ahead of the 2035 deadline.
Private landlords are legally required to keep their homes free from hazards, but the committee highlighted that an estimated 10% of properties in the private rented sector have a Category 1 hazard.
The government has promised to introduce Awaab’s Law, which sets strict deadlines for social landlords to investigate and fix serious hazards, to the private rented sector, but has not committed to a roll-out date.
Among its recommendations, the committee said the government should begin the roll-out this year to “ensure that these legal protections are fully in place across the private rented sector by the end of 2028-29”.
The report also found that “too much onus remains on individuals to take action against their landlord”, and called for the government to conduct a full assessment of the resources and powers currently available to local authorities to enforce standards.
Local authorities have been allocated funding to cover the costs of enforcing the Renters’ Rights Act, which came into force in May and gave councils the powers to enforce fines of up to £40,000 for landlords repeatedly breaking the law.
The cross-party group of MPs also called on the government to “be much more ambitious” in its plans for a private rented sector database, by allowing landlords to voluntarily self-certify that their homes meet the new Decent Homes Standard.
On selective licensing, a scheme requiring landlords to obtain a license for privately rented properties in designated areas, the committee urged the government to remove barriers inhibiting local authority uptake.
The report called on the government to also bring forward measures giving greater protection to renters at the lowest end of the market, warning that “retaliatory rent increases could act as a form of economic eviction”.
But the MPs said rent controls “would not be a proportionate step at this stage”, stating that the government’s “immediate priority must be to ensure the protections that are in place against above-market rent increases through the First Tier Tribunal are functioning effectively”.
The committee said rent stabilisation measures could have potential consequences for the supply of affordable properties.
Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP and chair of the HCLG Committee, said the government’s recent renters’ rights reforms are welcome but “more needs to be done to ensure that the new tenants’ rights are enforceable and that landlords play by the rules”.
She said: “Stronger and more proactive regulation and enforcement of standards by local authorities is needed to improve conditions for tenants.
“The government needs to play its part by ensuring councils have the resources to do this job effectively and that the upcoming private rented sector database gives tenants the tools they need to check that their home is suitable and safe.
“Far too many private renters are living in homes that are sub-standard. Poor conditions in the rented sector are ultimately a symptom of the nation’s wider housing crisis, especially the lack of social and affordable housing.
“The government needs to come forward with the long-term housing strategy and set out a credible plan to address the drivers of poor housing conditions.”
Clara Collingwood, director of the Renters’ Reform Coalition, agreed with the committee’s calls for Awaab’s Law to be rolled out at pace and for Local Housing Allowance to be unfrozen.
But she added that this, along with improving rent tribunals, is “simply not enough to protect renters from rent hike evictions”.
Ms Collingwood continued: “There are many renters on low incomes who already cannot afford ‘market’ rents, and will not be helped by a tribunal agreeing a market-level increase.
“There is one simple solution to both of these problems – the government must introduce controls or caps on rent increases as soon as possible.”
On the Decent Homes Standard, she said tenants “shouldn’t have to wait a decade for decent homes”.
“The government should bring the timeline forward, and make sure that public funds aren’t used to drive up our rents,” Ms Collingwood added.
Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said: “The committee is right to argue that improving standards requires a mix of incentives to support landlords to meet the planned Decent Homes Standard sooner than 2035, while improving enforcement to root out rogue and criminal landlords that have no business operating within the sector.”
But, he said, landlords “fundamentally reject the idea that it should be easier for councils to introduce landlord licensing schemes”.
Mr Beadle continued: “Licensing can be an effective tool when used sparingly and in a focused manner. Allowing local authorities carte blanche to apply it will serve only to duplicate the information councils will be able to obtain from a well-designed [private rented sector] database.”
He also welcomed the committee’s “rejection of calls for rent controls” and the focus instead on ensuring the courts are properly resourced.
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