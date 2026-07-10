National Housing Bank agrees series of multimillion deals to boost housing and regeneration

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Homes England’s National Housing Bank has announced three new deals totalling £35m to unlock housing and regeneration across England.
The schemes, in Salford, Bromley and Ludlow, will provide a total of 2,500 new homes.
Homes England said the new deals underline the speed at which the bank can operate to enable the market.
Since launching in April, the National Housing Bank – which has a total of £16bn to deploy – has announced a series of deals including debt facilities, joint ventures and equity investments.
In Salford, the bank’s £14m infrastructure loan to Scarborough Group and Metro Holdings will catalyse the delivery of up to 1,900 homes on brownfield land.
The loan will fund site preparation, enabling and design works.
A £10m infrastructure loan to Tikehau Capital will support the redevelopment of the Walnuts Shopping Centre in Bromley, south-east London, which includes the provision of 440 new homes.
The bank has also agreed a £11m development finance loan to SME house builder Pickstock Homes to support the third phase of a Ludlow scheme’s development.
This phase includes 87 new homes, of which 17 are affordable, and Homes England has previously supported Pickstock on the first two phases of the scheme.
Simon Century, chief executive of the National Housing Bank, said: “These deals demonstrate the breadth and diversity of the National Housing Bank’s offer and underline our appetite to work with investors, developers, home builders and places across the country.
“The speed of our work, as underlined by these deals in particular, is evidence that we will take effective, purpose-driven decisions quickly and proactively, acting as an enabler, not a barrier, to the market as we continue our work to deliver homes and regeneration across the country.”
Last month, the bank appointed consultancy Oxford Economics to provide economic forecasting services, in a contract worth up to £440,000.
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