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National Housing Bank launches search for six investment directors

News04.08.263.30 PM by James Wilmore

Homes England is looking to recruit six investment directors and a finance director for its subsidiary, the National Housing Bank (NHB).

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Simon Century
Simon Century, the NHB’s chief executive, said in a LinkedIn post that the bank was now “moving at pace” and “transacting at scale”
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LinkedIn IHHomes England is looking to recruit six investment directors and a finance director for its subsidiary, the National Housing Bank #UKhousing

In a new recruitment drive, following its launch in April, the bank is aiming to boost its internal resources to help the government with its target of 1.5 million new homes.

This comes after the NHB appointed four people to its executive team in June.

Simon Century, the NHB’s chief executive, said in a LinkedIn post that the bank was now “moving at pace” and “transacting at scale”. 

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The six new directors will cover guarantees, fund management, strategic development, equity portfolio management and equity transactions.

The NHB is aiming to deploy up to £16bn of debt, equity and guarantees to registered providers, house builders, developers and investors. It is also aiming to unlock £53bn of private investment over the next 10 years.

Each of the new recruits will be paid a salary between £140,000 and £150,000, plus benefits, and report to executive directors.

Separately, the NHB’s finance director will be part of the bank’s executive leadership team, according to the job advert.

The finance director will report to Homes England’s new chief financial officer, Caroline Patterson, who joined the agency in March.

Mr Century said: “These are critical leadership positions – sitting at the heart of what we’re building.”

He added that “very commercial people” were needed, with a “strong impact focus”. 

The directors must be able to “build new capabilities, move markets and help solve one of England’s defining challenges”, Mr Century said. 

Last month, the bank announced three new deals totalling £35m. At its launch, the NHB announced a joint £100m investment with insurance giant Aviva. 

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