New survey data highlights ‘confidence gap’ in sector readiness for Awaab’s Law Phase 2

The survey data, collected in May this year, suggested that more than a quarter of landlords are “unprepared to some degree” for an expansion of requirements.

Housemark said the findings highlight a “confidence gap in sector readiness”.

Awaab’s Law Phase 1, which requires landlords to address emergency hazards within 24 hours, came into force in October last year.

From 30 November this year, the regulations will expand to include seven other categories of hazard, such as excess cold and excess heat and fire and electrical hazards.