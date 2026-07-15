New survey data highlights ‘confidence gap’ in sector readiness for Awaab’s Law Phase 2

Only 4% of social landlords describe themselves as “very prepared” for the second phase of Awaab’s Law, according to the latest Housemark survey.
The survey data, collected in May this year, suggested that more than a quarter of landlords are “unprepared to some degree” for an expansion of requirements.
Housemark said the findings highlight a “confidence gap in sector readiness”.
Awaab’s Law Phase 1, which requires landlords to address emergency hazards within 24 hours, came into force in October last year.
From 30 November this year, the regulations will expand to include seven other categories of hazard, such as excess cold and excess heat and fire and electrical hazards.
Housemark’s survey found that 80% of landlords agree they have invested in the skills and capacity needed to deliver the legislation effectively, while just under three-quarters say their processes communicate case details effectively to residents.
But only 57% of landlords say their IT systems collect and report Awaab’s Law data effectively, the survey found.
On response times, the data suggested 82% of social landlords are resolving more than 90% of emergency hazards within 24 hours during May this year.
Seven in 10 landlords reported investigating more than 90% of significant damp and mould hazards within 10 working days, Housemark found.
Jonathan Cox, chief data officer at Housemark, said landlords “are taking the requirements of Awaab’s Law seriously, with many investing in the skills and capacity needed to strengthen their response to housing hazards”.
He continued: “However, confidence remains relatively low when it comes to Phase 2 readiness.
“Many organisations are still working through what wider compliance will mean in practice and whether they have the systems and reporting capabilities needed to demonstrate compliance consistently.”
Mr Cox said “the time to prepare is now”, urging social landlords to review their processes, test the effectiveness of their systems, and ensure they have the data and capacity needed to manage a broader range of hazards.
The regulations for Phase 2 were laid before parliament on Monday, with new guidance published to help social landlords prepare.
This guidance recommends prioritising tenant vulnerability and circumstances when deciding whether the hazard is an emergency, for example if there is a child with asthma or a pregnant resident in a mouldy room.
The third and final phase of the law will be introduced in 2027, extending it to all remaining hazards in the Housing Health and Safety Rating System, except overcrowding.
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