New towns funding will come from all government departments, minister confirms

During a Lords debate this week, Baroness Taylor of Stevenage said the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) will be working with other departments to ensure they factor new towns into their spending plans.

The debate was based on a report by the Built Environment Committee, published last year, which concluded that the government lacked a “clear, engaging vision” for the new towns programme.

In response to questions on when the government will set out its final decisions on new towns, Baroness Taylor said MHCLG will “publish a full response… later this year” following the necessary environmental assessments.