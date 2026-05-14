Newly merged landlord completes more than 2,800 homes

A landlord that formed from a merger in January has built more homes over the past 12 months than the previous year’s biggest builder in the sector #UKhousing

It is also double the number of social rent homes that were built by our top-ranked builder of this tenure for that year, Wheatley.

This is an increase of more than 500 homes on the 2024-25 biggest builder in the sector by overall completions, L&Q, as revealed by Inside Housing’s exclusive survey last year.

Bromford Flagship LiveWest (BFL) completed 2,871 homes, including 1,135 for social rent, in 2025-26, according to a full-year trading update posted today (Thursday 14 May).

BFL was created from the merger of housing associations Bromford Flagship and LiveWest in January. It owns 120,000 homes across the East, Central and South West of England.

Bromford Flagship, which formed in 2025, built the second greatest number of social homes in last year’s Biggest Builders survey.

Last year it expected to build 1,848 homes in 2025-26, while LiveWest’s expected completions for the same period stood at 1,081.

BFL’s trading update revealed that its overall turnover for the year was £945m, making it the sixth largest registered provider by income based on the Regulator of Social Housing’s Global Accounts for 2024-25.