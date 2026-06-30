Newly merged landlord makes two senior hires

Chime Housing has made two senior hires to oversee the integration of its services over the next year-and-a-half.
Amy Fox has been promoted to chief people and governance officer and Carl Byrne has been appointed to the new role of integration director at the Hertfordshire-based landlord.
The news comes almost a month after the 13,500-home association officially launched following the merger of Thrive Homes and Watford Community Housing.
Paul Richmond, chief executive of Chime, said: “These appointments are incredibly important as we continue to bring two successful organisations together as Chime Housing.
“Amy’s role will ensure that we build a collaborative culture where everyone feels empowered to deliver for our customers and communities.
“Carl will help to steer us through this period of change, ensuring that as we come together as a new community gateway housing association, we continue to provide good-quality homes and services, nurture our communities and deliver much-needed new homes.”
Both roles are new additions to the executive and leadership teams, with Ms Fox joining the former and Mr Byrne joining the latter.
Ms Fox was previously director of people and governance at the landlord. In her new role, she will develop new ways of working to improve services for residents.
Mr Byrne, who formerly worked at Peabody and Notting Hill Genesis, will oversee Chime’s strategic growth and provide support as both landlords’ operations are brought together.
Chime aims to improve its repairs and maintenance services and communication with residents over the next 18 months.
On its website, the association said that its longer-term goal is to be recognised for strong regeneration of existing homes and communities, including by delivering high-quality homes for rent and shared ownership.
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