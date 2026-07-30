NHBC reveals 4% drop in new home registrations as mounting costs and geopolitical uncertainty slow development

The NHBC’s figures, released this week, showed 29,162 new homes were registered to be built in the quarter, compared to 30,259 in the same period last year.

Private sector registrations fell 5% to 19,045, while registrations in the rental and affordable sector were broadly unchanged, with 10,117 new homes registered compared to 10,162 in 2025.

When broken down by region, London saw the biggest jump in registrations year-on-year, from 896 in the second quarter of 2025 to 2,417 this year.

The NHBC said this may offer some encouragement for the capital’s stalled housebuilding market, but warned that registration volumes in London are “often more volatile than elsewhere in the country”.