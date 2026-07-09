NHF annual survey reveals record boost in association starts and completions

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The National Housing Federation’s (NHF) annual supply survey has reported a record high in annual housing association starts and completions.
The survey, which the NHF started 11 years ago, reported 13,275 starts of homes for social rent in 2025-26. This was a 57% increase on the previous year.
At the same time, social rent completions were also up 49% to 9,853.
This is more than double the average annual starts, and almost double the average annual completions, for social rent recorded by the NHF over the last decade (5,700 starts and 5,400 completions annually on average).
These latest figures recorded by the sector body follow similar reporting by Homes England in May, when the agency revealed an annual rise in starts and completions, topping its target figure for unlocking new land for housing delivery.
For this latest survey, the NHF collected data from 154 of its members, including 46 of the top-developing housing associations, as part of its supply survey.
This represents the vast majority of new development by housing associations. The latest figures indicate the biggest boost to social housebuilding by the sector since the NHF began collecting the data.
Overall, the sector built 42,792 homes last year, a 5% increase on the previous year, and started 35,570 homes, a 15% increase on 2024-25.
The figures demonstrate a clear upward trend in development and a significant uptick in social rent.
The NHF believes the results show that the government’s package of support for housing associations is already resulting in progress on the ground. Alongside announcing the £39bn new Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP), the government committed to a 10-year rent settlement and further building safety support.
This restored confidence has also resulted in ambitious bids for the new SAHP, according to the NHF.
In a recent letter to the chancellor, the NHF and its largest-developing housing association members reported that bids had been submitted to start 70,000 new social homes before the end of this parliament.
The letter called on the Treasury to make more funding available in the early years of the programme to unlock an additional 17,000 affordable homes, after Inside Housing reported that providers had been asked to re-profile bids to the oversubscribed scheme.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said: “These figures demonstrate how quickly housing associations can deliver when they have the right support, certainty and long-term investment.
“After years of cuts and rising pressures, we are now seeing a record boost in social rent starts and completions – the homes needed by those at the sharpest end of the housing crisis, including the 176,000 children in temporary accommodation
“We support Andy Burnham’s mission to put housing at the top of the government’s list of priorities, ensuring everyone has the foundation for a good start in life. Housing associations are key partners in delivering this, with their ambitious bids to the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme demonstrating their strong appetite and capacity.
“With government support already translating into progress on the ground, it’s vital this funding is confirmed as soon as possible, so we can build on current momentum and deliver the biggest boost to social housing since the post-war period.”
Before the latest positive figures, the NHF warned in June that Homes England’s request for providers to re-profile bids for the SAHP could result in around 17,000 fewer housing starts up to 2029.
In the capital, there was a 135% increase in starts on affordable homes in the last financial year, but the Greater London Authority (GLA) is still lagging behind its target range.
Concern about the capital’s affordable housing provision remains, as a London Assembly member said that Labour is losing support from voters as a “direct consequence” of its lack of a clear plan to make housing more affordable.
Speaking on a panel at the Fabian Society’s Housing Summit on Tuesday, Sem Moema, the London Assembly member for North East London, said her constituency has gone “from being the safest GLA seat to being probably one of the least safe”.
While those speaking stressed the need for flats in cities like London, falling demand for the properties has led to major house builder Taylor Wimpey announcing it will no longer build apartments in the capital.
The issue is also hindering social landlords from cross-subsidising social rent schemes, warned a major London landlord last month.
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