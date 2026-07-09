NHF annual survey reveals record boost in association starts and completions

These latest figures recorded by the sector body follow similar reporting by Homes England in May, when the agency revealed an annual rise in starts and completions , topping its target figure for unlocking new land for housing delivery.

This is more than double the average annual starts, and almost double the average annual completions, for social rent recorded by the NHF over the last decade (5,700 starts and 5,400 completions annually on average).

At the same time, social rent completions were also up 49% to 9,853.

The survey, which the NHF started 11 years ago, reported 13,275 starts of homes for social rent in 2025-26. This was a 57% increase on the previous year.

For this latest survey, the NHF collected data from 154 of its members, including 46 of the top-developing housing associations, as part of its supply survey.

This represents the vast majority of new development by housing associations. The latest figures indicate the biggest boost to social housebuilding by the sector since the NHF began collecting the data.

Overall, the sector built 42,792 homes last year, a 5% increase on the previous year, and started 35,570 homes, a 15% increase on 2024-25.

The figures demonstrate a clear upward trend in development and a significant uptick in social rent.

The NHF believes the results show that the government’s package of support for housing associations is already resulting in progress on the ground. Alongside announcing the £39bn new Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP), the government committed to a 10-year rent settlement and further building safety support.

This restored confidence has also resulted in ambitious bids for the new SAHP, according to the NHF.

In a recent letter to the chancellor, the NHF and its largest-developing housing association members reported that bids had been submitted to start 70,000 new social homes before the end of this parliament.

The letter called on the Treasury to make more funding available in the early years of the programme to unlock an additional 17,000 affordable homes, after Inside Housing reported that providers had been asked to re-profile bids to the oversubscribed scheme.