NHF to examine supported housing system failings with research project backed by new advisory panel

The NHF has partnered with thinktank New Local and has established a new ‘Future of Supported Housing’ advisory board to shape the project.

This board is chaired by Terrie Alafat, who is currently chair of Riverside and the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust.

Providers have been asked to share their experiences of current approaches to funding, commissioning and delivering supported housing as part of an initial call for evidence.

The NHF said “there is now a real opportunity to drive change”, given councils are currently preparing their local supported housing strategies, which will soon be required under legislation.

Recommendations from the research could also shape decisions made at the next Spending Review in 2027, the membership body suggested.