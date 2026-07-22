NHF to examine supported housing system failings with research project backed by new advisory panel

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The National Housing Federation (NHF) has launched a new research project to identify failings within the supported housing system and make evidenced-based recommendations for change.
The NHF has partnered with thinktank New Local and has established a new ‘Future of Supported Housing’ advisory board to shape the project.
This board is chaired by Terrie Alafat, who is currently chair of Riverside and the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust.
Providers have been asked to share their experiences of current approaches to funding, commissioning and delivering supported housing as part of an initial call for evidence.
The NHF said “there is now a real opportunity to drive change”, given councils are currently preparing their local supported housing strategies, which will soon be required under legislation.
Recommendations from the research could also shape decisions made at the next Spending Review in 2027, the membership body suggested.
The NHF said the current supported housing system is “leaving vital homes at risk of closure and too many people are unable to access the homes and support they need to live independently in their communities”.
“That’s why we’ve embarked on an ambitious new project with thinktank New Local examining what is and isn’t working now, [and] the opportunities to do things differently. Together we will develop evidence-based recommendations and build a strong case for change,” it added.
The Future of Supported Housing Project will examine the funding landscape for supported housing and set out what is not working, as well as identify successes and how they can be scaled up.
Other members of the advisory board include Rachael Shimmin, chief executive at Anchor, and Charlie Norman, chief executive at MSV.
The board also includes several representatives from councils and combined authorities, as well as charities and the NHS.
Ms Alafat said supported housing is “often undervalued and misunderstood but transforms the lives of families and households across England”.
She added: “The National Housing Federation’s new initiative into the future of supported housing comes at a crucial time as the new prime minister has pledged to end long-term rough sleeping, and as we aim to inform the 2027 Spending Review and investigate new solutions on how supported housing could be funded to better meet the current and future needs of people living and working in this critically important sector.”
Kate Henderson, the NHF’s chief executive, said: “The Future of Supported Housing Project is an important opportunity to set out what needs to change and how to meet people’s needs, now and in the future.
“I’m delighted that our advisory board, chaired by Terrie Alafat, brings together leaders from housing, local government, health, homelessness and social care. Their expertise will shape ambitious yet practical recommendations to secure the future of supported housing.”
Ms Henderson said supported housing “must be recognised as an essential part of preventing homelessness”, in order to achieve the prime minister’s recent pledge to end rough sleeping.
Emma Southgate, director of practice and programmes at New Local, said: “New Local is delighted to be working with the National Housing Federation and the advisory board members as part of this important work to explore the future of supported housing.
“There is growing momentum around the agenda for place-based public service reform, emerging from both national policy and innovation in local and regional systems.
“Exploring supported housing as part of this offers us a unique opportunity to reframe the conversation on challenges that the sector has grappled with for many years, and begin to consider new solutions that enable people living in supported housing to live good lives as part of thriving local communities.”
The government has set up its own advisory panel for supported housing which will oversee the implementation of the Supported Housing Act 2023.
Its purpose is to offer the government “independent, expert advice and insight on matters relating to all forms of supported housing”.
The act was introduced to tackle poor-quality exempt accommodation in England and protect tenants with support needs, with measures including new national standards and locally led licensing schemes.
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