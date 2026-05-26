North East landlord announces new director of assets and growth

Mr Irving-Carr joined Bernicia 14 years ago and has since progressed internally. The landlord said that “his leadership talent was identified at an early stage, culminating in this key appointment”.

The North East landlord explained that this position will also be about “delivering safe and decent standard homes and the installation of energy-saving technology”.

Ryan Irving-Carr will take on the senior position and lead a multidisciplinary team of professionals managing the condition of Bernicia’s 14,000 homes.

On his new position, Mr Irving-Carr said: “I’m thrilled and really excited to continue my career path at Bernicia, helping deliver the ambitious targets set out in our five-year corporate strategy.”

He will work alongside David Pye, the landlord’s executive director of assets and growth.

Mr Irving-Carr added: “It’s really exciting to get the opportunity to work in such a strategic role and help empower my team to deliver the safe, high-quality homes that make such a positive difference to our tenants’ lives.

“I’d like to thank David in particular, along with the executive team, my own team and many other colleagues, for their ongoing support. Bernicia’s collaborative culture is what underpins its success.

“That complete and rounded approach has been invaluable to my career progression, giving me a comprehensive overview of what our tenants and communities need.”