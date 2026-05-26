North East landlord announces new director of assets and growth

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Bernicia has strengthened its leadership team by promoting a longstanding employee into the role of director of assets and growth.
Ryan Irving-Carr will take on the senior position and lead a multidisciplinary team of professionals managing the condition of Bernicia’s 14,000 homes.
The North East landlord explained that this position will also be about “delivering safe and decent standard homes and the installation of energy-saving technology”.
Mr Irving-Carr joined Bernicia 14 years ago and has since progressed internally. The landlord said that “his leadership talent was identified at an early stage, culminating in this key appointment”.
On his new position, Mr Irving-Carr said: “I’m thrilled and really excited to continue my career path at Bernicia, helping deliver the ambitious targets set out in our five-year corporate strategy.”
He will work alongside David Pye, the landlord’s executive director of assets and growth.
Mr Irving-Carr added: “It’s really exciting to get the opportunity to work in such a strategic role and help empower my team to deliver the safe, high-quality homes that make such a positive difference to our tenants’ lives.
“I’d like to thank David in particular, along with the executive team, my own team and many other colleagues, for their ongoing support. Bernicia’s collaborative culture is what underpins its success.
“That complete and rounded approach has been invaluable to my career progression, giving me a comprehensive overview of what our tenants and communities need.”
Mr Pye said: “Bernicia has a proud track record of nurturing talent within the business and there is no better example than Ryan.
“He is a role model of our values and is highly respected by colleagues, tenants, customers and stakeholders alike. He will play a crucial role in leading the assets and property team and helping deliver our new corporate strategy.”
Earlier this year the landlord set a target to start 1,000 new homes in the next five years as part of a £400m investment plan.
A “significant majority” of the homes will be for social rent, the 14,000-home landlord said in its new five-year corporate strategy. Of the total, 70% will be for social rent, with another 15% for affordable rent and 15% shared ownership.
The investment plan includes £150m for new housing and £121m to improve existing homes.
Bernicia also plans to invest £55m in making its homes more energy efficient. It added that 90% of its stock has already reached a C on the Standard Assessment Procedure, which is used to produce Energy Performance Certificates.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Housing Moves newsletter, a monthly round-up of senior appointments in the housing sector from across the UK.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories