Northern Ireland government urged to act as tenancy fraud remains ‘significant unknown’

Ministers in Northern Ireland have been urged to act after a warning that an estimated 4,000 social homes could be subject to tenancy fraud amid a lack of coherent data.
A new 56-page report from the country’s Audit Office said there is an “uncoordinated approach” by the Department for Communities to the collection and recording of tenancy fraud and misuse data.
In total, 284 social homes were recovered in the 2024-25 financial year due to tenancy fraud and misuse, which cost the public purse an estimated £8m.
However, the Audit Office estimated that up to 4,000 social homes could be subject to some form of tenancy fraud or misuse, based on equivalent figures in England.
“Tenancy fraud and misuse remains a significant unknown in Northern Ireland,” the report said.
“The failure by the Department [for Communities] to establish an evidence-based baseline estimate coupled with the uncoordinated recording of data makes it difficult to get a complete picture.”
No evidence-based baseline assessment has been put together, despite a similar review calling for this 13 years ago, the report said.
Dorinnia Carville, the comptroller and auditor general, called for the Department for Communities to do this urgently.
“Each case of tenancy fraud and misuse denies a social home to someone in need, at a time when housing waiting lists are at record highs,” she said.
“Tackling this issue effectively starts with understanding the scale of the problem, which has been inhibited by an uncoordinated and inconsistent approach to recording and reporting data.”
Ms Carville also called for a “more strategic and joined-up approach” to tenancy fraud across the sector in the form of an annual review by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) and housing associations.
The current estimate, of 4,000 homes affected by the problem, is based on analysis by the Tenancy Fraud Forum in England. This took place three years ago and put the ratio at one in every 30 homes for areas of England excluding the capital.
As well as calling for better data, Ms Carville highlighted that several recommendations on dealing with tenancy fraud had not been brought in by the government despite being made 13 years ago.
These include suggestions for the regulator to review housing associations’ tenancy fraud and misuse strategies, and for changes to the law.
The report revealed that based on the number of homes recovered per year, the Northern Ireland government spends around £8m per year on tackling social housing fraud.
This figure is under review by the NIHE, however, and likely to be higher as the cost per home is based on data from 2021.
According to the review, the rate of social homes recovered from fraudulent use has fallen by nearly a fifth in the last decade.
But the government has indicated this may be because landlords are better at preventing fraud, it added.
More than 50,000 households are currently on the social housing waiting list in Northern Ireland.
A Department for Communities spokesperson told Inside Housing that it has been proactive in tackling tenancy fraud “for some time.”
The department runs a tenancy fraud forum, has set up a specialist NIHE team to deal with the issue in its homes, and held the country’s first conference on the subject last November.
Further action is also planned. New legislation and an overall strategy on tenant fraud and misuse, which were recommended by the Audit Office report, will go to public consultation before the end of the month.
Another law, the Administrative and Financial Provisions Bill, will allow the NIHE to launch an investigation service for the most complex fraud cases. The bill is currently going through the Northern Ireland Assembly.
“The minister is steadfast in his commitment to ensuring that social homes go to, and remain with, those who need them most,” the department spokesperson said.
“Despite constrained public resources, the minister has been focused on identifying practical measures to safeguard social housing as a vital public asset and to support individuals and families in housing need.
“It is welcome that the Northern Ireland Audit Office report acknowledges this proactive approach.”
They added: “The department welcomes the publication of the Northern Ireland Audit Office report and will carefully consider its findings and recommendations.”
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