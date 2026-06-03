Northern Ireland government urged to act as tenancy fraud remains ‘significant unknown’

A new 56-page report from the country’s Audit Office said there is an “uncoordinated approach” by the Department for Communities to the collection and recording of tenancy fraud and misuse data.

In total, 284 social homes were recovered in the 2024-25 financial year due to tenancy fraud and misuse, which cost the public purse an estimated £8m.

However, the Audit Office estimated that up to 4,000 social homes could be subject to some form of tenancy fraud or misuse, based on equivalent figures in England.

“Tenancy fraud and misuse remains a significant unknown in Northern Ireland,” the report said.

“The failure by the Department [for Communities] to establish an evidence-based baseline estimate coupled with the uncoordinated recording of data makes it difficult to get a complete picture.”

No evidence-based baseline assessment has been put together, despite a similar review calling for this 13 years ago, the report said.