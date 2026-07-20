Northern Ireland Housing Executive publishes draft Irish Traveller strategy

The strategy, which covers 2021 to 2026, sets out how the Housing Executive plans to provide Irish Travellers with access to affordable, good-quality and culturally appropriate accommodation.

The accommodation should “foster a sustainable, vibrant” community and “promote inclusion, a sense of belonging and security”.

In the 2021 census, the Irish Traveller population in Northern Ireland was recorded as 2,610 people and 952 households.

Just over half – 52% – of Irish Travellers in Northern Ireland are aged under 25.

According to a survey in 2018-19, 69% of Irish Traveller households were living in bricks-and-mortar social housing, up from 49% in 2014.

In a joint foreword to the strategy, NIHE chief executive Grainia Long and chair Peter Roberts said the Irish Traveller community is “long established in Northern Ireland and its history and traditions stretch back many years”.