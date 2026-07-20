Northern Ireland Housing Executive publishes draft Irish Traveller strategy

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) is seeking views on its draft new Irish Traveller strategy.
The strategy, which covers 2021 to 2026, sets out how the Housing Executive plans to provide Irish Travellers with access to affordable, good-quality and culturally appropriate accommodation.
The accommodation should “foster a sustainable, vibrant” community and “promote inclusion, a sense of belonging and security”.
In the 2021 census, the Irish Traveller population in Northern Ireland was recorded as 2,610 people and 952 households.
Just over half – 52% – of Irish Travellers in Northern Ireland are aged under 25.
According to a survey in 2018-19, 69% of Irish Traveller households were living in bricks-and-mortar social housing, up from 49% in 2014.
In a joint foreword to the strategy, NIHE chief executive Grainia Long and chair Peter Roberts said the Irish Traveller community is “long established in Northern Ireland and its history and traditions stretch back many years”.
“However, Irish Travellers are also among the most disadvantaged and marginalised people living in Northern Ireland and can face multiple deprivations in relation to health and well-being, housing, education, racism, mortality and discrimination,” they said.
Ms Long and Mr Roberts thanked the organisations, service users and NIHE staff who worked on the strategy.
“Their input was invaluable and, we hope, has resulted in a strategy which will lead to much-improved housing outcomes for Irish Travellers,” they wrote.
The strategy proposes a number of actions and includes an implementation plan laying out a work programme over the next five years to achieve these.
According to the strategy, planning for, providing and managing culturally sensitive Irish Traveller accommodation is “both complex and challenging”.
It says: “There is no one single solution to the many challenges experienced by Irish Travellers.
“However, by improving the condition of the accommodation in which they live, where this is possible, and seeking to provide additional accommodation where it is needed, we can help reduce some of these problems and contribute to improved overall outcomes for the Irish Traveller community.”
The strategy has four objectives: to develop an Irish Traveller-specific accommodation needs assessment, to provide safe and culturally appropriate accommodation for the community, to support the community to remain in their accommodation of choice through “easily accessible” housing services, and to create mechanisms that foster good relations for the community.
It aims to do this through 12 main actions. These include a review of the NIHE’s housing application process to ensure Travellers are aware of all their options, and the continued development of its ethnic monitoring and record-keeping systems.
The NIHE will also adapt its housing needs assessment methodology to facilitate the assessment of Traveller-specific accommodation needs and undertake a strategic review of all its Traveller sites to identify options for their future improvement or replacement.
It will review transit sites to understand the existing and future demand for them in Northern Ireland within the Irish Traveller community.
According to the document, “the strategy seeks to go beyond the provision of accommodation and will require that the Housing Executive works with our partners across all sectors to achieve its aims and if it is to be successful.
“It is, however, an essential step forward in the provision of sustainable, culturally sensitive accommodation for the Irish Traveller community in Northern Ireland.”
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