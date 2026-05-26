Northern Ireland minister plans to use public sector land for social homes as grant ‘not enough’

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Northern Ireland’s minister for communities has revealed plans to use public-sector land to deliver social homes, as grant money alone is “not enough”.
Gordon Lyons claimed the Department of Finance (DoF) has not been funding social housebuilding adequately.
Speaking during topical questions in the Northern Ireland Assembly last week, the minister for communities said that, despite some uplift on last year’s figure, the amount in the draft budget was “still not enough”.
“That is why I have prepared a proposal so that we can secure public sector land instead of grant,” he told MLAs.
He revealed that he was working with executive colleagues on a plan for best use of publicly owned land which would be supported by other ministers.
Mr Lyons said: “It is a big factor in the overall cost of a home, and I am determined that we can make use of land that lies vacant and does not have a use elsewhere in the public sector, because there is a huge demand for housing.”
Mr Lyons’ comments come amid a row over the amount of cash provided to the department, which is targeting 5,850 housing starts by May 2027.
The government would need to begin more than 4,000 homes in this financial year to reach the goal, which was set in March last year.
Last month, a Department for Communities (DfC) official said the department had “significant concerns” about allocations in the proposed budget, which will span 2026-27 to 2028-29.
John Greer, deputy secretary for corporate services at the DfC, confirmed that around £104m of the £107m of capital funding for social housebuilding will be used for pre-existing commitments, leaving just £3m for new starts.
In contrast, £115m of funding is required to meet the government’s starts target, meaning Mr Lyons would have to direct a large amount of discretionary spending in the capital budget to housing at the expense of other projects.
Mr Greer added that the £440m required for new social homes over the next three years was also not funded.
Mr Lyons said he was pressing the executive to ringfence the full amount required for social housebuilding targets when allocating cash to the department.
He said money was needed earlier in the financial year, adding that 500 of the starts recorded in 2025-26 came after extra cash was confirmed in December and relied on housing associations being prepared to work “at risk” on scheme proposals.
A spokesperson for the DoF said: “It is incorrect to state that the draft budget allocates £3m for social housing. The draft budget includes earmarked funding of £441.7m for social housing over the draft budget period 2026-29/30.”
Mr Lyons also provided details of other actions to boost building. A housing supply action plan will “shortly” go to the executive, he said, and the government was reviewing how housing is funded and designed.
The minister said a review of grant support aimed to help landlords plan across market cycles and bring in private finance.
A probe into housing quality standards will look at the requirement for all new homes to meet new design standards, after landlords warned that elements of the current design guide are unnecessary and don’t represent value for money.
“If homes are not required to be built to the same specification, that could enable housing associations to be more flexible in their design and, importantly, reduce costs,” he said.
Mr Lyons added that he wanted to see an intermediate-rent scheme expanded, remarking that this was a “good use of financial transactions capital”.
In October, he announced the government would cut grant rates for landlords so that these cover 46% of the cost of development, down from 54%.
Mark Durkan, the communities spokesperson for the opposition Social Democratic and Labour Party, said: “The executive pledged £115m for social housing, yet the draft budget allocates just £3m. That represents a staggering 97% shortfall.
“Once again, we’re seeing the same pattern from the executive: optics over delivery. People stuck on waiting lists need homes, not headlines.
“If the executive is serious about tackling homelessness, then departments must start working together; that starts with one of the biggest barriers to housing development, which is wastewater infrastructure capacity.
“We can’t continue with a situation where developments are effectively paralysed because the infrastructure is not there to support them.”
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Housing Executive said: “The number of social housing completions can vary significantly from year to year due to numerous factors, such as site readiness, planning approvals, infrastructure limitations and the progress of individual developments through each stage of the pipeline.
“For this reason, annual completion figures do not always provide a clear picture of broader delivery trends or future outcomes.
“Currently, 1,667 additional homes are under construction, with a further 1,338 scheduled for completion by 2029.
“A key issue facing the sector remains the limited availability of funding for new social housing. This challenge is compounded by infrastructure capacity constraints, particularly with wastewater provision, which continue to hinder housing delivery in many areas.
“Despite the financial pressures, including a constrained opening budget for 2025-26, social housing delivery across Northern Ireland has remained resilient.
“In the last financial year alone, 1,756 new social housing starts were achieved.”
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