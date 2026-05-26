Northern Ireland minister plans to use public sector land for social homes as grant ‘not enough’

Northern Ireland’s minister for communities has revealed plans to use public sector land to deliver social homes, as grant money alone is “not enough” #UKhousing

He revealed that he was working with executive colleagues on a plan for best use of publicly owned land which would be supported by other ministers.

“That is why I have prepared a proposal so that we can secure public sector land instead of grant,” he told MLAs.

Speaking during topical questions in the Northern Ireland Assembly last week, the minister for communities said that, despite some uplift on last year’s figure, the amount in the draft budget was “still not enough”.

Gordon Lyons claimed the Department of Finance (DoF) has not been funding social housebuilding adequately.

Mr Lyons said: “It is a big factor in the overall cost of a home, and I am determined that we can make use of land that lies vacant and does not have a use elsewhere in the public sector, because there is a huge demand for housing.”

Mr Lyons’ comments come amid a row over the amount of cash provided to the department, which is targeting 5,850 housing starts by May 2027.

The government would need to begin more than 4,000 homes in this financial year to reach the goal, which was set in March last year.

Last month, a Department for Communities (DfC) official said the department had “significant concerns” about allocations in the proposed budget, which will span 2026-27 to 2028-29.

John Greer, deputy secretary for corporate services at the DfC, confirmed that around £104m of the £107m of capital funding for social housebuilding will be used for pre-existing commitments, leaving just £3m for new starts.

In contrast, £115m of funding is required to meet the government’s starts target, meaning Mr Lyons would have to direct a large amount of discretionary spending in the capital budget to housing at the expense of other projects.

Mr Greer added that the £440m required for new social homes over the next three years was also not funded.

Mr Lyons said he was pressing the executive to ringfence the full amount required for social housebuilding targets when allocating cash to the department.

He said money was needed earlier in the financial year, adding that 500 of the starts recorded in 2025-26 came after extra cash was confirmed in December and relied on housing associations being prepared to work “at risk” on scheme proposals.