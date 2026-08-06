Northern Irish developer plans to deliver 170 social homes in Belfast

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A Northern Ireland property developer is planning to deliver 170 social homes in Belfast on a site previously earmarked for student accommodation.
Lotus Property said it has lodged a proposal of application notice to Belfast City Council for the plans in the city’s Cathedral Quarter.
The majority of the homes will be two-bedroom apartments, with 32 one-beds and a further 12 three-beds.
According to the developer, the proposal will help to reduce the social housing waiting list in Northern Ireland, which 46,000 households are currently on.
Alastair Coulson, managing director at Lotus Property, said: “This is an important milestone for Library Street and for our wider ambition to deliver high-quality residential development in Belfast city centre.
“We will now begin a formal conversation with the local community, stakeholders and Belfast City Council about how this site can be transformed to meet one of the city’s most pressing needs.”
Michael McCafferty, investment director at Lotus Property, said: “Submitting the proposal of application notice is an important step in progressing our plans for Library Street and demonstrates our commitment to bringing this city centre site forward for much-needed housing.
“We believe this development has the potential to make a meaningful contribution to addressing housing need while creating a sustainable and attractive residential community in Belfast.”
A public consultation on the scheme is due to be held on 15 September.
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