In response to the consultation on the government’s Northern Growth Strategy, the Northern Housing Consortium (NHC) told ministers and officials that by investing both around transport hubs and in wider city-centre regeneration opportunities, “cities can ensure the benefits of growth are shared more evenly and that no neighbourhood is left behind”.

The strategy sets out how it will support prosperity in the region spanning the North West, the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The document, published this spring under the Starmer-led Labour administration, sets out that building on brownfield sites near transport hubs is a central part of one of the plan’s priorities: expanding Northern cities and improving town connectivity.

It says £1.7bn of grant, loan and patient capital funding for mayors of the largest city regions will go on “priority projects” that are focused on densifying city centres and capitalising on investment by Northern Powerhouse Rail stations.

Responding to the document, the NHC pointed out that it has been leading its own inquiry into the potential of housing-led regeneration in the North, with a first report issued in June.

The consortium said that developing sites by train stations will have benefits but urged the government to go further.