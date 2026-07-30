Notting Hill Genesis posts £285m pre-tax loss in unaudited trading update

Its overall turnover increased by 5% to £754m for the year due to rent and service charge rises, and the landlord brought in £227m from selling “a number” of asset portfolios over the year.

NHG, which is graded G3/V2/C3 with the Regulator of Social Housing, said it has made progress towards achieving compliance. It has “taken important steps” to become a more resident-focused organisation this year, it said, and is on track to complete its plan by the end of the calendar year.

The provider said it has carried out stock condition surveys on nearly 90% of its homes within the last five years, though it has seen increasing access challenges, and has “record low numbers” of overdue fire risk actions and gas safety certificates.

NHG said it has rehoused 60 families to homes that “better meet their needs” after deciding it would no longer accept non-binding nominations from councils in December.

The landlord also said it is expecting to complete the sale of its private market rental business in the current financial year, which is part of its strategy to reduce its debt further. Last month, Inside Housing revealed that Hyde is rumoured to be among three bidders for the 2,079-home portfolio.

The update posted today comes just over a month before NHG’s audited annual report and financial statements are due to be published.

Mr Franco said: “We have continued to take a number of important steps forward on our transformation journey and are pleased to have made significant progress towards completing our regulatory compliance milestones.

“Investment in residents’ homes has increased, we are tackling building safety measures head-on and have accelerated asset disposals in line with our plans to improve financial resilience, build more new affordable homes and ensure a better service for NHG’s 130,000 residents.”