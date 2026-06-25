Number of social rent homes delivered highest in 13 years

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The number of new social rent homes delivered in the UK in 2025-26 was the highest in 13 years, new data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) shows.
The data revealed that 11,695 social rent homes were delivered through Homes England and Greater London Authority (GLA) funding, up from 7,379 in 2024-25, alongside a total of 43,104 affordable homes, up 7.6% on the year before.
The data shows that 11,364 social rent homes were started, while affordable homeownership rose 9.3% to 16,036, the highest figure in 16 years.
The National Housing Federation said the figures “demonstrate that government support for the social housing sector is already having a positive impact on the ground”.
“We must build on this momentum and urge government not to delay decisions on funding through the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme,” it said.
The new £39bn programme mandates that at least 60% of funding goes to social rent. Funding has yet to be allocated, but Homes England is expected to announce its strategic partners in late summer.
Data also published today showed that 33,171 affordable homes started on site through programmes managed by Homes England.
This is an increase of 12% on the previous year and represents 78% of all starts.
For the same period, affordable housing completion levels reached 32,243, up 14% on the previous year.
John Guest, national head of social housing at RSM UK, said that while the increase in affordable housing completions is a “promising step in the right direction”, there remains an “urgent need for government investment in social housing”.
“As rising demand increases the pressure to meet supply targets, ongoing political instability means there is much uncertainty over what support will be available to the sector, and the speed at which any much-needed measures will be implemented,” he said.
The data also showed that the number of London affordable rent homes delivered was 4,274, down from 5,019 the year before.
This week, three London councils launched a legal challenge against the mayor of London’s decision to temporarily cut the affordable housing threshold from 35% to 20%.
The move was confirmed earlier this year as part of the mayor’s emergency package to kickstart housebuilding in the capital.
In May, a report called on government to commit an extra £100bn to the Social and Affordable Homes Programme to deliver more social homes.
The report by the Manchester Social Housing Commission said the government must “significantly increase” its target for building new homes for social rent from 18,000 new homes per year to 90,000 net additional homes per year, “while protecting tenants from onerous rent increases”.
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