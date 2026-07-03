Ofsted outlines new approach to tackle ‘scourge’ of illegal children’s homes

The non-ministerial government department hopes the plans will also address issues of sufficiency – the amount of suitable accommodation available for children in care and care leavers.

Research published by Ofsted has found that this availability is shaped by a complex set of factors, rather than by the volume of provision alone.

These include workforce capacity, affordability of housing and a lack of foster carers, which have led to children being placed further from home, or in accommodation not suited to their needs.

Local authorities are forced into using illegal homes when legal options for housing children are not available fast enough.

Yvette Stanley, national director for regulation and social care at Ofsted, explained that this problem of sufficiency is contributing to a sharp growth in local authorities’ use of unregistered children’s homes.

Unregistered homes put children at risk of being looked after by unvetted and unsuitable people, and there are indications that profiteering and criminality are increasingly a problem in the sector.