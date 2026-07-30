Ombudsman finalises approach to STAIRs complaints following consultation

On remedies from STAIRs complaints, the Ombudsman said compensation “is not punitive” and that complaints are “likely to be appropriately resolved through non-financial remedies” such as apologies or improved explanations.

“We will publish our internal remedies guidance for STAIRs complaints and may refine this as our body of casework grows,” the document added.

The Ombudsman will have the power to order a landlord to release information in some cases, but its primary focus will be failures in the handling of information requests.

From 1 October this year, housing associations must proactively publish information about how they run their organisation and spend money, the homes they own, their performance and the services they provide.

Tenants can then make direct information requests to their housing provider from 1 April 2027.

Before making a complaint to the Housing Ombudsman under this route – which is separate to the Ombudsman’s existing complaints services – tenants must first make a STAIRs request.

Richard Blakeway, housing ombudsman, said: “STAIRs will introduce a new era of transparency within social housing.

“It has the opportunity to strengthen trust between tenants and landlords. It will also support knowledge and information management within private registered providers, encouraging a positive data culture.

“Our casework shows weaknesses in records can be a driver of service failure, so the benefits of STAIRs could be extensive.”

Earlier this month, the Regulator of Social Housing confirmed plans to introduce STAIRs under its Transparency, Influence and Accountability Standard.