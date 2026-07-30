Ombudsman finalises approach to STAIRs complaints following consultation

The Housing Ombudsman has updated its complaints handling scheme following a consultation on the upcoming Social Tenant Access to Information Requirements (STAIRs).
STAIRs will give social housing tenants new rights to request information from their housing association about how their homes are managed, meaning they have a similar level of access to information as council tenants.
If tenants are not happy with how their request for information has been handled, they can complain to the Ombudsman.
The watchdog has now set out a response to the consultation it ran on STAIRs between January and March this year, and has revised the Housing Ombudsman Scheme – which was set up to enable tenant complaints to be investigated – to include information on STAIRs.
Following feedback from almost 300 respondents, the watchdog decided to maintain its three-month deadline for bringing a STAIRs complaint. This timeframe begins once the tenant has received a response from their housing association.
“We understand there may be circumstances which prevent a tenant from bringing a complaint to us within three months. This is why the timeframe comes under the discretionary section of our proposed scheme and gives us discretion to consider complaints brought after three months,” the consultation response said.
It also said most respondents supported the Ombudsman’s approach to allow former tenants to make STAIRs requests.
Given some feedback indicated a lack of clarity on STAIRs, the Ombudsman recognised a need for further guidance to help tenants and housing associations understand how the STAIRs complaint process works, and how it differs from other complaints.
The consultation response said this “will help to reduce confusion, promote consistency, and support both tenants and [private registered providers] in understanding their rights and obligations under STAIRs”.
On remedies from STAIRs complaints, the Ombudsman said compensation “is not punitive” and that complaints are “likely to be appropriately resolved through non-financial remedies” such as apologies or improved explanations.
“We will publish our internal remedies guidance for STAIRs complaints and may refine this as our body of casework grows,” the document added.
The Ombudsman will have the power to order a landlord to release information in some cases, but its primary focus will be failures in the handling of information requests.
From 1 October this year, housing associations must proactively publish information about how they run their organisation and spend money, the homes they own, their performance and the services they provide.
Tenants can then make direct information requests to their housing provider from 1 April 2027.
Before making a complaint to the Housing Ombudsman under this route – which is separate to the Ombudsman’s existing complaints services – tenants must first make a STAIRs request.
Richard Blakeway, housing ombudsman, said: “STAIRs will introduce a new era of transparency within social housing.
“It has the opportunity to strengthen trust between tenants and landlords. It will also support knowledge and information management within private registered providers, encouraging a positive data culture.
“Our casework shows weaknesses in records can be a driver of service failure, so the benefits of STAIRs could be extensive.”
Earlier this month, the Regulator of Social Housing confirmed plans to introduce STAIRs under its Transparency, Influence and Accountability Standard.
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